More News:

April 04, 2019

N.J. doctor found guilty of assaulting 12-year-old in ‘ski rage’ incident

Dr. Samuel Caruthers assaulted the boy after he snowboarded into Caruthers' son in 2016

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Courts Odd News
Blue Mountain Resort Skiing Blue Mountain Resort/Facebook

Skis and snowboards sit on a sunny mountainside in central Pennsylvania.

A New Jersey doctor was found guilty of assaulting a 12-year-old boy at a ski resort on Valentine’s Day in 2016 after the boy accidentally snowboarded into the doctor’s 10-year-old son.

Samuel Caruthers, 47, was accused of repeatedly punching the 12-year-old boy and jabbing him with a ski pole after the collision at Mountain Creek Resort, according to the New Jersey Herald, and faced a five-count indictment.

The boy he assaulted reportedly suffered a rib contusion and a split lip when Caruthers punched him, and the incident picked up the "ski rage" catch phrase.

Caruthers was found guilty in New Jersey Superior Court on Wednesday of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault, a disorderly persons offense, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon.

He was found not guilty on charges of third-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, the charges relating to him using the ski pole to attack the 12-year-old.

Caruthers reportedly said during the trial that he didn’t realize how old the 12-year-old boy was, both because of the boy’s mustache and because he stood 5 feet 7 inches tall, according to the Herald.

George Daggett, Caruthers’ attorney, said Wednesday the only charge that should be able to stand is simple assault. Daggett is filing a motion to set aside the verdict, the Herald reports, and Daggett plans to file an appeal if the motion isn’t granted.

Caruthers is currently scheduled to be sentenced on May 24.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Courts Odd News New Jersey New Jersey Superior Court Investigations Skiing

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles should trade for Browns RB Duke Johnson
040419DukeJohnson

Courts

Tech 9 was to be arraigned on child porn charges the day after his death
tech 9 child porn charges

Events

The Bourse is honoring 'Fearless Femmes' this First Friday
Carroll - The Philadelphia Bourse Lalo

Eagles

What they're saying: The Eagles have two of the best tight ends in the NFL
040419_Zach-Ertz_usat

Health News

FDA warns public that seizures are a potential side effect of vaping, launches investigation
e-cigarette sipa

Fitness

Center City's free workout program returns to Dilworth Park
Carroll - Dilworth Park

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved