New Jersey considers mailing ballot applications to residents when they turn 18 to boost voter turnout

A Senate panel approved legislation that would require the state to send a vote-by-mail application to New Jersey residents upon their 18th birthday in what the bill’s sponsor said is a bid to boost turnout.

The legislation, which passed the Senate’s state government committee in a 3-0 vote Monday, would require county clerks send mail ballots to registered voters when they reach the age of majority.

MORE: Jimmy Carter helped build a legacy with Habitat for Humanity's first Philly homes in 1988

“Only 65% of eligible New Jerseyans cast a ballot in this year’s election, marking the lowest turnout for a presidential race in state history,” said Sen. Jim Beach (D-Camden), the bill’s sponsor and the committee’s chairman. “One way to improve voter participation is to increase accessibility for young voters, many of whom are away at school during general elections.”

Presidential election turnout in New Jersey has declined over the two decades. Though voter turnout in presidential election years regularly broached 80% in the 20th century, it has not done so since 1992, and the state’s presidential turnout has reached a new nadir three times since the start of the new millennium.

The new bill is the latest attempt by lawmakers to boost turnout among teens.

Beginning in 2026, New Jersey law will allow 17-year-olds to register to vote — and cast ballots in that year’s primary — if they turn 18 before the date of the next general election.

The legislation advanced Monday would require the state to reimburse counties for expenses related to sending mail-ballot applications to residents, a provision that is likely required to prevent the bill from being struck down as an unconstitutional unfunded mandate if it is eventually signed into law. It would remain essentially inoperative until 2026.

It’s not clear how much the program would cost New Jersey each year, though Beach suggested those costs would be minimal, especially when weighed against higher turnout.

“The purpose of this bill, because I’m the sponsor, is to try to increase voter participation, so it’s worth the small amount of money to do that,” he said at Monday’s hearing.

Lawmakers have introduced separate legislation that would allow residents who are at least 16 years old to vote in school board elections, but those bills have not advanced in either chamber since being introduced in May.

New Jersey Monitor is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. New Jersey Monitor maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Terrence T. McDonald for questions: info@newjerseymonitor.com.