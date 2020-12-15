Impending nor'easter could delay Pfizer vaccine deliveries on the East Coast

Deliveries of Pfizer's recently-approved COVID-19 vaccine could be delayed due to a major snow storm set to hit the Northeast this week.

The first batch of vaccine deliveries started Monday in every state across the country, and 2.9 million more doses are expected to ship in the next few days — just in time for a major nor'easter. FedEx and UPS may have to switch up their plans to ship the long anticipated vaccine to certain areas, CNN reported.



The storm could impact the delivery of the 13,650 vaccinations Philadelphia is expecting to receive in the next week, and the 97,500 doses set to arrive in the rest of the state.

Operation Warp Speed's Gen. Gustave Perna said some doses of the vaccine are already being held in "safety stock" just in case of an emergency like a delivery truck crashing or a flight shipment being cancelled due to inclement weather. This precautionary measure is meant to ensure that everyone gets the booster vaccination in time.

"My responsibility to deliver safe and effective vaccines means get ahead of that problem, so we're constantly thinking where do we need to, where can we possibly be vulnerable and how can we mitigate it," he said.

The storm will be at peak strength on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. It will impact a large slice of the East Coast spanning from Virginia to Massachusetts, though around a foot of snowfall is predicted from Pennsylvania to southern New England.

A winter storm watch was issued for the Philadelphia area on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Areas north and west of the I-95 corridor are predicted to get up to five inches of snow. Philadelphia could see 2-4 inches of snow.

Wind speeds could be as high as 35 mph outside of the city as well, which could lead to power outages and hazardous travel conditions. This weather could severely impact travel in some of these areas and make delivering the vaccine a challenge, the National Weather Service said.

PhillyVoice reached out to the Pa. Department of Health. They could not be reached in time for publication.

A FedEx spokesperson told CNN in an email that as of Monday, they don't expect "significant impact" to service.

"We have a team of 15 meteorologists monitoring conditions 24/7, and we have contingency plans in place should we see any severe weather," Shannon Davis, FedEX spokesperson, said.

UPS also has an in-house meteorologist team, though they too could not be reached for comment in time for publication.

Shipments are set to leave the mid-Atlantic and New England on Wednesday, just as the storm will hit those areas hardest. New York City could see up to 14 inches of snow, forecasts show. Some areas on the coastline could come close to blizzard conditions, with winds reaching anywhere from 25 to 35 mph and gusts as high as 45 mph.

Pennsylvania officials issued guidance for residents to stay safe during the storm.

"Winter storms are deceptive killers because most deaths are indirectly related to the storm itself," the state website reads. "Risks include car accidents, hypothermia from prolonged exposure to the cold, heart attacks from overexertion, frostbite, carbon monoxide poisoning and more."

Officials say to pay attention to weather reports, stay off the roads when possible and keep your phone charged.