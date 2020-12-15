More News:

December 15, 2020

Impending nor'easter could delay Pfizer vaccine deliveries on the East Coast

Officials say they will work to deliver the vaccine as quickly and safely as possible

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather COVID-19
snow.storm-pfizer-vaccine-delays.jpg Brian W. Schiller/Free Art License

The winter storm heading to the Northeast could delay the deliveries of Pfizer's recently approved COVID-19 vaccine.

Deliveries of Pfizer's recently-approved COVID-19 vaccine could be delayed due to a major snow storm set to hit the Northeast this week. 

The first batch of vaccine deliveries started Monday in every state across the country, and 2.9 million more doses are expected to ship in the next few days — just in time for a major nor'easter. FedEx and UPS may have to switch up their plans to ship the long anticipated vaccine to certain areas, CNN reported. 

The storm could impact the delivery of the 13,650 vaccinations Philadelphia is expecting to receive in the next week, and the 97,500 doses set to arrive in the rest of the state.

Operation Warp Speed's Gen. Gustave Perna said some doses of the vaccine are already being held in "safety stock" just in case of an emergency like a delivery truck crashing or a flight shipment being cancelled due to inclement weather. This precautionary measure is meant to ensure that everyone gets the booster vaccination in time.

"My responsibility to deliver safe and effective vaccines means get ahead of that problem, so we're constantly thinking where do we need to, where can we possibly be vulnerable and how can we mitigate it," he said.

The storm will be at peak strength on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. It will impact a large slice of the East Coast spanning from Virginia to Massachusetts, though around a foot of snowfall is predicted from Pennsylvania to southern New England. 

A winter storm watch was issued for the Philadelphia area on Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Areas north and west of the I-95 corridor are predicted to get up to five inches of snow. Philadelphia could see 2-4 inches of snow.

Wind speeds could be as high as 35 mph outside of the city as well, which could lead to power outages and hazardous travel conditions. This weather could severely impact travel in some of these areas and make delivering the vaccine a challenge, the National Weather Service said. 

PhillyVoice reached out to the Pa. Department of Health. They could not be reached in time for publication.

A FedEx spokesperson told CNN in an email that as of Monday, they don't expect "significant impact" to service. 

"We have a team of 15 meteorologists monitoring conditions 24/7, and we have contingency plans in place should we see any severe weather," Shannon Davis, FedEX spokesperson, said. 

UPS also has an in-house meteorologist team, though they too could not be reached for comment in time for publication. 

Shipments are set to leave the mid-Atlantic and New England on Wednesday, just as the storm will hit those areas hardest. New York City could see up to 14 inches of snow, forecasts show. Some areas on the coastline could come close to blizzard conditions, with winds reaching anywhere from 25 to 35 mph and gusts as high as 45 mph. 

Pennsylvania officials issued guidance for residents to stay safe during the storm. 

"Winter storms are deceptive killers because most deaths are indirectly related to the storm itself," the state website reads. "Risks include car accidents, hypothermia from prolonged exposure to the cold, heart attacks from overexertion, frostbite, carbon monoxide poisoning and more."

Officials say to pay attention to weather reports, stay off the roads when possible and keep your phone charged.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weather COVID-19 Philadelphia Snowstorm Nor'easters

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Let's all get on the same page regarding the Eagles' options with Carson Wentz
112_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

Health News

New Jersey to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday
new jersey COVID-19 vaccine.jpg

Weather

Pair of winter storms to bring snow to Philly region this week
winter storm snow philly region

NBA

Practice notes: Doc Rivers hints at Sixers lineup combinations on eve of preseason debut
Doc-Rivers-Sixers_121420_usat

Holiday

Mütter Museum's online store sells unusual gifts to give this holiday season
Mutter Museum online store

Holiday

El Camino selling cocktails with proceeds benefiting Toys for Tots
Toys 4 Tots Benefit

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved