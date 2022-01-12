Man charged in fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend in Norristown

A Norristown man has been charged with breaking into the apartment of his ex-girlfriend and fatally shooting her while her children were home on Monday, Montgomery County prosecutors said.

Elvyn Rodriguez, 32, turned himself into authorities in York County on Tuesday after investigators launched a search for him in the wake of Monday's incident.

Norristown police responded to an apartment along the 800 block of West Main Street around 4 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive woman on the bathroom floor of her unit.

The victim's seven-year-old daughter, who was at home with her siblings, 3 and 5, allegedly saw Rodriguez enter the apartment while her mother was in the shower. The girl heard several bangs and then saw Rodriguez exit the bathroom, remove her mother's car keys from a drawer and leave the apartment.

When the girl looked under the bathroom door, she saw her mother lying on the floor and called her father, who maintained a friendly relationship with the victim. The father came to the apartment and forced his way into the bathroom, where he found the victim with a gunshot wound to the head. The father called 911.

Authorities identified the victim as 28-year-old Keishla Arroyo Rodriguez.

Source/Montgomery County D.A.'s Office Elvin Rodriguez

During the ensuing investigation, detectives learned that the victim had recently ended a relationship with Elvin Rodriguez and that he had moved out of the apartment around Christmas, accoridng to a criminal complaint. The victim's daughter told detectives that she had not seen Rodriguez again until he allegedly showed up on Monday afternoon.

The father of the three children also told investigators that Elvin Rodriguez had called him since the breakup and had been asking questions about whether he had seen the victim with another man.

It was not clear how Elvin Rodriguez gained access to the apartment.

After calling on the public to help locate Rodriguez, who was believed to be driving the victim's car, the Montgomery County District Attorney's reported late Tuesday that Rodriguez had turned himself in to authorities.

Rodriguez is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, third-degree murder, burglary, theft by unlawful taking, endangering the welfare of children and related offenses.