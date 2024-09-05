A blaze that destroyed the Fire Chief's Memorial in Norristown is ruled arson

A fire that destroyed a century-old memorial and performance stage in Norristown in late August has been ruled an act of arson, investigators said Thursday. The structure at Elmwood Park was built to honor the city's fire department chiefs through the years.

The two-alarm fire at Elmwood Park, on the 1300 block of Harding Boulevard, was intentionally set during the early-morning hours of Aug. 28, authorities said. When firefighters arrived at the park around 1:40 a.m., the bandshell structure used for summer concerts, movie screenings and Fourth of July celebrations was engulfed in flames. The bandshell is at the opposite end of the park from the zoo and sits south of the larger Norristown Farm Park.

Investigators said the fire started near a port-a-potty behind the structure. The flames then spread inside and ignited the roof. The fire was brought under control after 3 a.m., but extensive damage led the township to condemn it and fence it off from visitors.

It’s a sad morning for the Norristown Fire Department as our cherished Fire Chief’s Memorial was destroyed by a 2 alarm... Posted by Norristown Fire Department on Wednesday, August 28, 2024

The arson investigation is being led by the Norristown Police Department.

In the days after the fire, city officials and community members lamented the loss of a local landmark, community hub and tribute to the leaders of the fire department. To commemorate the Fire Chief's Memorial, a free concert was held over the weekend on a stage set up in a baseball field nearby where the fire was set.

Municipal Council President Tom Lepera said city officials "will work quickly to rebuild the bandshell," but did not provide a timeline for that to happen.

Norristown police said anyone with information about the fire can call the police department at 610-270-0429.