September 05, 2024

A blaze that destroyed the Fire Chief's Memorial in Norristown is ruled arson

The century-old structure at Elmwood Park went up in flames on Aug. 28. The community has vowed to rebuild it.

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
A fire that destroyed a century-old memorial and performance stage in Norristown in late August has been ruled an act of arson, investigators said Thursday. The structure at Elmwood Park was built to honor the city's fire department chiefs through the years.

The two-alarm fire at Elmwood Park, on the 1300 block of Harding Boulevard, was intentionally set during the early-morning hours of Aug. 28, authorities said. When firefighters arrived at the park around 1:40 a.m., the bandshell structure used for summer concerts, movie screenings and Fourth of July celebrations was engulfed in flames. The bandshell is at the opposite end of the park from the zoo and sits south of the larger Norristown Farm Park.

MOREBattle over proposed 76ers arena heats up as Chinatown activists and project developers try to sway City Council

Investigators said the fire started near a port-a-potty behind the structure. The flames then spread inside and ignited the roof. The fire was brought under control after 3 a.m., but extensive damage led the township to condemn it and fence it off from visitors. The bandshell is at the opposite end of the park from the zoo and sits south of the larger Norristown Farm Park.

The arson investigation is being led by the Norristown Police Department.

In the days after the fire, city officials and community members lamented the loss of a local landmark, community hub and tribute to the leaders of the fire department. To commemorate the Fire Chief's Memorial, a free concert was held over the weekend on a stage set up in a baseball field nearby where the fire was set.

Municipal Council President Tom Lepera said city officials "will work quickly to rebuild the bandshell," but did not provide a timeline for that to happen.

Norristown police said anyone with information about the fire can call the police department at 610-270-0429.

