More News:

June 28, 2022

Bucks County woman killed by her boyfriend as her kids watched, prosecutors say

Thadius McGrath, 35, attempted to take his own life after the incident in Northampton Township, investigators said

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicides
McGrath Rementer Bucks County Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Thadius McGrath, 35, of Chatham, is charged with homicide and related offenses for allegedly killing 31-year-old Samantha Rementer at her home in Northampton Township, Bucks County on June 8, 2022.

A Massachusetts man allegedly beat and strangled his girlfriend with a lamp cord at her home in Northampton Township earlier this month, ignoring pleas from the woman's children to not kill her. The man then attempted suicide and survived, Bucks County prosecutors said.

Thadius McGrath, 35, of Chatham, has been charged with murder and related offenses in the death of Samantha Rementer, 31. 

Northampton Township police responded to the property on June 8 after McGrath's mother called police to check on her son's welfare. They found a four-year-old girl covered in blood. She told them that McGrath had killed her mother.

"[Daddy] killed Mommy because she was annoying him and then he shot himself accidentally," the child said, according to a criminal complaint.

A 1-year-old girl also was found in highchair in the dining area. Both children were removed from the home.

In a bedroom, authorities found Rementer with injuries to her face and an electrical cord wrapped around her neck, police said. The cord was still attached to a lamp that was covered in blood.

In another bedroom, investigators heard McGrath moaning in pain and found that he had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the face. He was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center and later transferred to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

McGrath's father told investigators that his son had called him and admitted to killing Rementer, police said. McGrath also had called his mother, who requested a well-being check because her son sounded suicidal.

On Monday, McGrath allegedly admitted that he had hit Rementer in the head with a step ladder in her two children's bedroom before beating and strangling her to death. McGrath allegedly told investigators that both children were present during the attack.

"This man murdered Ms. Rementer in front her children, then unsuccessfully tried to take his own life," Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said. "I cannot think of two more cowardly acts. He will now be made to pay an exacting price for his crimes."

Mcgrath is charged with murder, endangering the welfare of a child, recklessly endangering another person and possession of an instrument of crime. He was denied bail and remains held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility ahead of a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 7.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Homicides Bucks County Crime Northampton

Videos

Featured

Limited - Hungry Harvest - The Garden at Cherry Street Pier

The Rounds is hosting a celebratory first birthday bash with live music, giveaways, and cocktails
Limited - CCP Catto 22

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free

Just In

Must Read

Accidents

Truck carrying 10,000 pounds of fireworks catches fire on New Jersey highway
Fireworks Truck New Jersey

Sponsored

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free
Limited - CCP Catto 22

Healthy Eating

High-protein diets can help people make healthier food choices, research shows
High-protein diets

phillies

Report: Bryce Harper 'expected to need surgery' on fractured left thumb
Bryce-Harper-Fractured-Thumb-06252022-UST

History

Proposed Black heritage trail in New Jersey moves closer to reality
Black Heritage Trail

Holiday

Where to watch the 2022 Fourth of July fireworks at the Jersey Shore
062722-july-4-fireworks-ocnj.JPG

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved