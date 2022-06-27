More News:

June 27, 2022

Truck carrying 10,000 pounds of fireworks catches fire on New Jersey highway

A video from the scene on I-287 shows pyrotechnics leaping from the tractor-trailer

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Accidents Fires
Fireworks Truck New Jersey Screeny 42/Pexels.com

A truck carrying fireworks caught fire on I-287 in Bridgewater, New Jersey on June 26. Video from the scene shows fireworks bursting in the sky above the truck.

Motorists on I-287 got an unexpected fireworks display on Sunday night during a traffic jam in Somerset County.

A truck carrying about 10,000 pounds of fireworks went ablaze in the southbound lanes of the New Jersey highway around 10:30. A dolly tire on the tractor-trailer caught fire near Exit 14 in Bridgewater, 101.5 reported. 

When the trailer went up in flames, the fireworks ignited and burst in the sky above the truck.

The incident forced the closure of the southbound lanes of the highway until 5 a.m. Monday. By late morning, several lanes were reopened, but the New Jersey Department of Transportation advised that residual delays should be expected.

There were no injuries reported and a cause of the fire has not been determined.

Incidents like these are not uncommon when transporting fireworks.

MORE NEWS: Philly's red bus-only lane seeks to reduce traffic congestion, improve transit reliability

Last July, 17 people were injured in south Los Angeles when an LAPD bomb squad seized illegal fireworks and stored them in an armored trailer with a plan to destroy them in a controlled detonation. A subsequent ATF investigation found that the LAPD had miscalculated the amount of fireworks the truck could hold, and criticized the department's decision to keep the truck in a residential area that suffered heavy damage as a result of the blast.

In November of last year, three people were injured in Toledo, Ohio when a U-Haul truck carrying fireworks burst into flames, sending the fireworks in all directions. In that case, neighbors at a nearby block party said someone had thrown an M-80 into the truck, which had some fireworks outside of it.

As the Fourth of July approaches, people transporting fireworks are reminded to keep them out of direct sunlight, preferably in spark-proof plastic containers in the trunk of a vehicle. Fireworks should not be stored in a hot car when it isn't being driven.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Accidents Fires Somerset County New Jersey

Videos

Featured

Limited - CCP Catto 22

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free
Limited - Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine

Penn Medicine’s Tara Miller Melanoma Center is a trailblazer for skin cancer treatment

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Philly's red bus-only lane seeks to reduce traffic congestion, improve transit reliability
Red Bus Lane

Sponsored

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free
Limited - CCP Catto 22

Health News

Virtua Health's new primary care practice to focus on LGBTQ+ community in South Jersey
Virtua Pride

phillies

Kyle Schwarber keeps mashing as Phillies stay in Wild Card hunt
Kyle-Schwarber-Phillies-Padres06262022-UST

Pets

Pennsylvania SPCA rescues 100 animals from unsanitary Lancaster County property
PSPCA Lancaster County

Holiday

Museum of the American Revolution to celebrate Fourth of July weekend with naturalization ceremony
Independence Day MoAR

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved