Truck carrying 10,000 pounds of fireworks catches fire on New Jersey highway

Motorists on I-287 got an unexpected fireworks display on Sunday night during a traffic jam in Somerset County.

A truck carrying about 10,000 pounds of fireworks went ablaze in the southbound lanes of the New Jersey highway around 10:30. A dolly tire on the tractor-trailer caught fire near Exit 14 in Bridgewater, 101.5 reported.

When the trailer went up in flames, the fireworks ignited and burst in the sky above the truck.

The incident forced the closure of the southbound lanes of the highway until 5 a.m. Monday. By late morning, several lanes were reopened, but the New Jersey Department of Transportation advised that residual delays should be expected.

There were no injuries reported and a cause of the fire has not been determined.

Incidents like these are not uncommon when transporting fireworks.