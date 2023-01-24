More News:

January 24, 2023

Five people injured after Northeast Philadelphia house catches fire

The Philadelphia Fire Department responded at around 3:15 a.m. on the 3300 block of Kayford Circle. The flames spread to two other homes displacing a total of 12 people.

A fire at a house in the Morrell Park section of Northeast Philadelphia spread to two other homes Tuesday morning. The flames on the 3300 block of Kayford Circle displaced 12 people in total from the three homes. Officials say five people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Around 3:15 a.m., the city's fire department responded to a fire on the 3300 block of Kayford Circle in Morrell Park, a tweet from their automated alert system says. 

The first and second floors of the Kayford Circle home were engulfed in flames that spread to two neighboring houses, CBS3 reported

"I heard someone screaming, 'help me,' and then explosions," a neighbor said. "I came and looked out the window, and the house was on fire," a neighbor told the tv station. 

The fire was under control at 4:32 a.m.; the Fire Department alerted on Twitter.


Three people from the home where the fire started were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, and burns, Philadelphia Fire Deputy Chief Vincent Mulray said, 6ABC reported. Two people from the other homes that caught fire were also taken to the hospital to be treated. 

In the three houses, 12 people, eight adults, and four children, were displaced by the fire; they are being helped by Red Cross.

There were reports of an explosion that officials believe may have been caused by a propane tank, although it was not confirmed. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire and explosion.


