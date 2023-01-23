More News:

January 23, 2023

Pedestrian, cyclist killed in separate hit-and-run crashes on Sunday, police say

The first fatal collision occurred in South Philadelphia, while the second happened later that night in Kensington

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Philly Hit-and-Run Crashes Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia police are searching for the drivers of two vehicles involved in deadly hit-and-run crashes in the city on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.

Two people were killed in hit-and-run crashes in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The first incident happened around 5:40 p.m. along the 600 block of Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia, where a 44-year-old woman was fatally struck while crossing the street, investigators said. 

A silver SUV was speeding when the woman was struck; the driver continued along Oregon Avenue. Police have spoken with witnesses who saw the crash in South Philly, but no arrests have been made. The woman who died was not identified.

The second crash happened around 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of Howard and Berks streets in South Kensington, police said.

A person driving a white cargo van, possibly a Ford Econoline, was traveling east on Berks Street and struck a male cyclist while make a left turn onto Howard Street, police said.

The driver continued along Howard Street and the van was last seen traveling north toward Dauphin Street.

When medics arrived at the scene, the cyclist was pronounced dead. He was not identified.

On Monday, police released surveillance video of the van involved in the crash. Authorities said the van showed signs of previous damage unrelated to the crash on the front passenger side bumper. The van also had a dark-colored grill.

The Philadelphia police is asking anyone with information on either of these hit-and-run crashes to call the tip line at (215) 686-8477 or submit a tip anonymously online.

