Police are searching for a woman caught on video shooting a baby in a stroller in Northeast Philly

Police are searching for a suspect who opened fire and struck a baby in a stroller in Northeast Philadelphia on Thursday evening. The 7-month-old boy was hit in the leg during the shooting, investigators said.

Authorities released surveillance video on Friday that shows the shooting unfold just before 6 p.m. on the 4000 block of Meridian Street in Holmesburg.

In the video, an armed woman fires a shot as she approaches the sidewalk where a man and woman are standing with their baby in the stroller. After the first shot is fired, the man flees down the block and a second shot rings out. The shooter then turns and fires a third shot past the baby's mother, who screams for her child. The shooter then shouts at the mother and fled the scene toward the 4000 block of Lansing Street.

The baby was taken to a hospital in a private car before police arrived and was transferred to another hospital to be treated. He's expected to survive, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said the baby was with his parents when the shooting happened, NBC10 reported. Investigators did not provide details about what might have motivated the attack.

Authorities described the suspect as heavyset with long dreadlocks.

Police said anyone with information about the shooting can call 215-686-8271 or submit an anonymous tip online.