Scooter rider killed in crash with SUV in Northeast Philly

A woman riding a motorized scooter died when she and an SUV collided in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday night, police said.

The woman, 48, was traveling north on Frankford Avenue in Holmesburg when she and the Kia SUV — which was making a lefthand turn off of Academy Road — crashed at 9:30 p.m., FOX29 reported.

Police and medics responded to the scene and found the woman unresponsive on the ground. They took her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead at 9:53 p.m.

A witness told police that the woman was riding among a group of five or six scooter and dirt bike riders, but they all fled the scene.

The 20-year-old driver of the Kia remained at the scene. Police told NBC10 that the driver did not appear to be impaired and was "very shaken up."

No charges have been filed and the collision remains under investigation.