Family Day will bring games, activities and ice cream to Northern Liberties Farmers Market

Families can enjoy a morning of games, activities and treats during Family Day at the Northern Liberties Farmers Market on Saturday, June 6.

The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Piazza Alta Courtyard at 1099 Germantown Ave. in Northern Liberties.

Special activities planned for the day include math games with Mathnasium, open play with InMovement, balloon twisting, face painting and hula hoops with The Hoop Doc, plus ice cream from Mister Softee.

Family Day is part of the weekly Northern Liberties Farmers Market, which also features local food and beverage vendors, wellness offerings and community organizations.

Saturday, June 6 | 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The Piazza Alta Courtyard

1099 Germantown Ave.

Phiadelphia, PA 19123

Free to attend

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