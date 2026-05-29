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May 29, 2026

Family Day will bring games, activities and ice cream to Northern Liberties Farmers Market

Kids can enjoy face painting, balloon twisting, open play and other family-friendly activities on June 6 at Piazza Alta.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Markets Family-Friendly
Piazza Northern Liberties Farmers Market Provided Courtesy/Northern Liberties Farmers Market

Families can enjoy games, activities, face painting and ice cream during Family Day at the Northern Liberties Farmers Market on June 6.

Families can enjoy a morning of games, activities and treats during Family Day at the Northern Liberties Farmers Market on Saturday, June 6.

The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Piazza Alta Courtyard at 1099 Germantown Ave. in Northern Liberties.

Special activities planned for the day include math games with Mathnasium, open play with InMovement, balloon twisting, face painting and hula hoops with The Hoop Doc, plus ice cream from Mister Softee.

Family Day is part of the weekly Northern Liberties Farmers Market, which also features local food and beverage vendors, wellness offerings and community organizations.

Family Day

Saturday, June 6 | 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
The Piazza Alta Courtyard
1099 Germantown Ave.
Phiadelphia, PA 19123
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Markets Family-Friendly Northern Liberties The Piazza

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