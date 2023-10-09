Man found dead inside car trunk in Northern Liberties, police say

Philadelphia police are investigating the death of a 31-year-old man who was found inside the trunk of a car in a typically bustling part of the city on Sunday afternoon.

The grim discovery was made on the 400 block of North Fifth Street in Northern Liberties around 3:30 p.m., police said. The man was pronounced dead by medics on the scene. Police are investigating the death.

The man's body was discovered wrapped in a tarp inside the trunk of the car, according to multiple news reports. The cause of his death was unknown as of early Monday morning. No weapons have been recovered, nor have any arrests been made.

Police have not released the man's name.



The discovery was made in a neighborhood known for its active nightlife scene, about a block away from Franklin Music Hall – the music venue formerly known as the Electric Factory – and a short distance from Yards Brewing, Silk City Diner and a Target store.

This is a developing news story. We will make updates as new information becomes available.