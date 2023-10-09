More News:

October 09, 2023

Man found dead inside car trunk in Northern Liberties, police say

The body of the 31-year-old man was wrapped in a tarp, investigators say. His name has not been released

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Deaths
Northern Liberties body THOM CARROLL/for PhillyVoice

Philadelphia police are investigating the death of a 31-year-old man who was found dead inside the trunk of a car in Northern Liberties on Sunday night.

Philadelphia police are investigating the death of a 31-year-old man who was found inside the trunk of a car in a typically bustling part of the city on Sunday afternoon. 

The grim discovery was made on the 400 block of North Fifth Street in Northern Liberties around 3:30 p.m., police said. The man was pronounced dead by medics on the scene. Police are investigating the death.

The man's body was discovered wrapped in a tarp inside the trunk of the car, according to multiple news reports. The cause of his death was unknown as of early Monday morning. No weapons have been recovered, nor have any arrests been made. 

Police have not released the man's name.

The discovery was made in a neighborhood known for its active nightlife scene, about a block away from Franklin Music Hall – the music venue formerly known as the Electric Factory – and a short distance from Yards Brewing, Silk City Diner and a Target store. 

This is a developing news story. We will make updates as new information becomes available. 

John Paul Titlow

John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff

johnpaul@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Deaths Philadelphia Northern Liberties

Videos

Featured

Limited - Cumberland Valley - Yellow Breeches

Pick a bushel of fun in Cumberland Valley this fall
Purchased - Woman standing with glasses in hand

Six steps for women to improve their future financial state

Just In

Must Read

Arts & Culture

Inside the Archives spotlights items at Philly museums that you won't typically find on display
Inside the Archives museum series

Sponsored

AIDS Walk Philly 5K
Limited - AIDSWALKPHillyMain

Investigations

Man found dead inside car trunk in Northern Liberties, police say
Northern Liberties body

Alternative Medicine

Microdosing psychedelic mushrooms may reduce stress and compulsivity, new study shows
psilocybin mushrooms

Sponsored

Fantasy football injuries: The latest on Justin Jefferson, Travis Kelce, Anthony Richardson and more
091422JustinJefferson

Food & Drink

YèShì Chinatown Night Market returns next week after four-year hiatus
Chinatown Night Market

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved