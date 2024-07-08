More Events:

July 08, 2024

Northern Liberties Night Market returns July 24 with food trucks and beer

The seasonal family-friendly event on Second Street will also feature dozens of vendors and live music.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Food Trucks
Northern Liberties Night Market 2ND STREET FESTIVAL//FACEBOOK

Vendors such as Urban Village Brewing Co. will serve beer and cocktails at the festival. Pictured above is Urban Village's stand during the spring 2023 market event. The summer festival will be held Wednesday, July 24, from 5-10 p.m.

Dozens of vendors will return to Second Street later this month for the Northern Liberties Night Market, bringing together an assortment of food trucks and local merchants for a family-friendly evening.

The festival on Wednesday, July 24, is the second of three this year and will include more than 70 vendors at the rain-or-shine event from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. There also will be live music, entertainment and a kids zone with activities for children. The event is dog-friendly, but pets must be leashed and supervised at all times.

MOREWhite Dog Cafe to host Dining Out for the Dogs fundraiser benefiting veterans

Food trucks will include Korea Taqueria, Brotherly Love Cheesesteak Spring Roll Co., Haagen-Dazs, Mama Smoothies and the Little Sicilian. Beer and cocktails will be available at Standard Tap, North Bowl, El Camino Real, Urban Village Brewing Co. and more along the festival area that runs between Fairmount Avenue and West Laurel Street.

The stands lined up along Second Street will have jewelry, art, apparel and other goods from local businesses.

The larger Second Street Festival will be held Sunday, Aug. 2, from noon to 10 p.m., followed by one more Northern Liberties Night Market on Sept. 25.

Northern Liberties Summer Night Market

Wednesday, July 24 
5–10 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
North 2nd St., between Fairmount Ave. and West Laurel St.
Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Food Trucks Northern Liberties Beer Gardens Food Trucks

Videos

Featured

Limited - Beach in Cape May County

The Jersey Cape has a bustling lineup of events scheduled for July
Limited - Harrisonburg - Main Street

Explore Harrisonburg’s unhurried charm

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Great Valley Middle School students created fictitious TikTok accounts to make fun of their teachers
great valley middle school tiktok

Sponsored

Cape Regional is now part of Cooper
Purchased - Cooper - Cape Regional

Women's Health

Beyond PMS: A poorly understood disorder means periods of despair for some women
PMDD Menstruation

Food & Drink

Digg Boys Bourbon to open Philly distillery and tasting room in 2025
Diggs Boys Bourbon

Phillies

Full list of Phillies 2024 All-Stars revealed
Ranger Suarez All Star

Food & Drink

White Dog Cafe to host Dining Out for the Dogs fundraiser benefiting veterans
alpha bravo canine

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved