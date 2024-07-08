Northern Liberties Night Market returns July 24 with food trucks and beer

Dozens of vendors will return to Second Street later this month for the Northern Liberties Night Market, bringing together an assortment of food trucks and local merchants for a family-friendly evening.

The festival on Wednesday, July 24, is the second of three this year and will include more than 70 vendors at the rain-or-shine event from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. There also will be live music, entertainment and a kids zone with activities for children. The event is dog-friendly, but pets must be leashed and supervised at all times.

MORE: White Dog Cafe to host Dining Out for the Dogs fundraiser benefiting veterans

Food trucks will include Korea Taqueria, Brotherly Love Cheesesteak Spring Roll Co., Haagen-Dazs, Mama Smoothies and the Little Sicilian. Beer and cocktails will be available at Standard Tap, North Bowl, El Camino Real, Urban Village Brewing Co. and more along the festival area that runs between Fairmount Avenue and West Laurel Street.

The stands lined up along Second Street will have jewelry, art, apparel and other goods from local businesses.

The larger Second Street Festival will be held Sunday, Aug. 2, from noon to 10 p.m., followed by one more Northern Liberties Night Market on Sept. 25.

Wednesday, July 24

5–10 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go

North 2nd St., between Fairmount Ave. and West Laurel St.