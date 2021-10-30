More Culture:

October 30, 2021

Northern lights could be visible from Philly this weekend: Here's how to watch

A massive solar flare sent a shockwave to earth that could cause a stunning display of green hues in the sky

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Nature Astronomy
Northern Lights PA Images/Sipa USA

The northern lights could be visible from the Philadelphia area this Saturday night after a massive solar flare sent shockwaves and solar plasma to earth.

If you're in the northeastern United States, you could see the aurora borealis light up the night skies this Halloween weekend.

While the region typically does not see the Northern Lights, the sun had a major "X-class" solar flare Thursday that sent out a pulse of energy followed by a cluster of solar plasma that could create the light display, the Washington Post reported.

That means states as far south as Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon could experience a stunning light show in the skies on Saturday.

Solar flares typically are detected after they happen and cannot be forecasted. An "X-class" flare is the most significant classification

NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center also warned of a possible geomagnetic storm that could hit Earth Saturday. These can cause interference with high-frequency radio activity and GPS systems.

This isn't the furthest south the lights have been seen. In 2003, the aurora borealis were visible in Texas and Florida.

How to watch the show

The northern United States could see the northern lights late Saturday night into Sunday morning, as far as 100 miles south of the Canadian border.

The skies across the northeast may be covered in clouds due to a weather system passing through, but astronomers say it's still worth trying to catch the show.

In Philadelphia, scattered showers are forecasted Saturday night, which could make it difficult to view the lights. It will remain mostly cloudy, but is expected to clear up into Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

To view the lights, find a patch of land that offers an unobstructed view of the northern horizon. If you can see the stars, you're in a good spot that isn't experiencing too much light pollution. Cameras can also detect the lights before the human eye can. 

If you miss the lights or cannot see them, there's a chance they could come back later this season. Earth is entering solar maximum — a period of increased solar activity — and more aurora borealis events are likely.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Nature Astronomy Philadelphia Solar Storm Northern Lights Sun Solar Aurora Weather Astronomy

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Week 8 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles vs. Lions
Eagles-Lions-Laugh_102921_usat

Sponsored

Addressing cancer’s mental impact with VR
Limited - Penn Medicine Department of Radiation Oncology

Men's Health

Prostate cancer patients may benefit from shorter courses of radiation therapy after surgeries, study finds
Men with prostate cancer

Investigations

Two brokers charged in multimillion-dollar ticket scheme that started with 2013 U.S. Open at Merion Golf Club
U.S. Open stolen tickets investigation

Food & Drink

Victory Brewing opens taproom on Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Victory Brewing taproom Philly

Holiday

City Cruises' holiday line-up includes brunch with Santa, New Years Eve cruise
City Cruise

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19th St #913

FOR RENT! Studio with sunrise city views to the east! Apartment features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom and a large living/sleeping space. There are brand new "wood" like floors throughout, as well as great closet space. 409 sqft | $1,375/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 604-36 S Washington Square #813

South-facing views & natural light at Hopkinson House. Modern kitchen w/ updated appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & mosaic backsplash. 24-hour doorman, on-site management, rooftop pool & ground floor retail. 415 sqft | $179,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved