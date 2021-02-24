More News:

February 24, 2021

$4.68 million Match Six jackpot winner sold in Montgomery County

BJ's Wholesale Club earns $10,000 bonus

The $4.68 million jackpot winning Match 6 ticket — the eighth largest jackpot in Pennsylvania Lottery history — was sold at BJ's Wholesale Club in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

A shopper at a BJ's Wholesale Club in Montgomery County purchased a jackpot-winning Match 6 lottery ticket worth $4.68 million on Tuesday, Pennsylvania Lottery officials announced.

The ticket was purchased at the store at 200-C Mill Road in Oaks. The business will earn a $10,000 bonus for the sale of the winning ticket, which matched all six winning numbers, 1-3-4-13-17-26, in Tuesday's drawing. 

This is the eighth largest jackpot in Pennsylvania Lottery history. 

Match 6 Lotto is drawn every evening and players can purchase up to 26 draws in advance. Each ticket costs $2 and players choose six numbers from 1 to 49, or have numbers randomly selected by computer.

Two additional sets of six numbers are then selected, creating three lines of six numbers each or 18 numbers total.

Players can win up to four times on each ticket – once on each of the three lines and by combining all 18 numbers.

Lottery officials cannot identify winners until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.

