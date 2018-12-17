More News:

December 17, 2018

Head of alleged prostitution house busted in Ocean City

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Prostitution
LG Spa Ocean City Source /www.lgmassagespa.com

L&G Massage Spa is described as a professional health center at 508 E. 9th Street in Ocean City, New Jersey.

The owner of a massage spa in Ocean City, New Jersey, was arrested last week on charges she was managing a house of prostitution at the business on East Ninth Street, prosecutors said Monday.

Grace Li, 61, was charged with allegedly running the operation at L&G Spa, a parlor that specializes in authentic Chinese pain relief therapy, according to the business's website.

Investigators began looking into the spa in July after receiving information about alleged prostitution taking place there. The probe combined the efforts of Ocean City detectives, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and Homeland Security Investigations.

Officials said the investigation revealed customers could allegedly purchase sexual acts from females inside the business.

A search warrant was executed at the property on the 500 block of East Ninth St. on Thursday, Dec. 13. Li was processed and released with a summons pending court proceedings.

If convicted, Li faces between three and five years in prison, prosecutors said.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges may be pending. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at (609) 465-1135 or the Ocean City Police Department at (609) 399-9111. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the Cape May County Sheriff's Tip Line.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Prostitution Ocean City Jersey Shore New Jersey Sex Crimes Cape May County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Another December to remember? How the Eagles can make the playoffs
121618_Foles-throw_usat

Social Media

Why Twitter's cute, heart-shaped 'like' button is not so harmless
11272018_twitter_like

Entertainment

'It's a Wonderful Trump' in SNL's alternate universe where Trump was never elected
trump snl christmas special

Eagles

The Eagles want you to wear ski masks
121418MalcolmJenkins2

Health Stories

More millennials navigating life with celiac disease
12132018_celiac_woman_Flickr

Holiday

Oyster House offering Feast of the Seven Fishes for four nights
Oyster House Feast of the Seven Fishes

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 121018 - 241-S-6th-Street_1807

FOR SALE | Independence Place. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with balcony on Washington Square. 1,387 SF. $899,900.
Allan Domb - 121018 - 223-W-RittenhouseSq-818

FOR SALE | The Dorchester. Designer appointed 1 bedroom with balcony on Rittenhouse Square. 609 SF. $299,900.
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved