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June 30, 2026

Free Ocean City Pops concerts will feature a drone show and Fourth of July fireworks

The orchestra will perform patriotic favorites at two outdoor shows over the holiday weekend, with a different sky show after each concert.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
America250 Fireworks
OC Drone Show Provided Courtesy/Ocean City, N.J.

The Ocean City Pops will perform two free outdoor concerts over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, followed by a drone show on July 2 and fireworks on July 4.

The Ocean City Pops is giving people two chances to celebrate the Fourth of July with free outdoor concerts and a show in the sky.

The orchestra will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 2, and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 4, at Carey Stadium, just off the Boardwalk between Fifth and Sixth streets. Both concerts are free to attend.

The July 2 concert will end with a patriotic drone show featuring hundreds of drones creating animated images in the night sky. The July 4 performance will be followed by Ocean City's annual fireworks display.

The Pops will perform a mix of patriotic songs and audience favorites as part of the city's celebration of America's 250th birthday. Attendees can bring a beach chair or blanket to sit on the field, or watch from the stadium bleachers. Face painting also will be available for kids.

The July 2 drone show is a preview of Ocean City's weekly summer drone shows, which will take place on Monday nights from July 6 through Aug. 17.

Pops Concert with Drone Show

Thursday, July 2, 2026 | 8 p.m.
Carey Stadium
Just off the Boardwalk between Fifth Street and Sixth Street
Ocean City, NJ 08226
Free to attend

Pops Concert with Fireworks 

Saturday, July 4, 2026 | 8 p.m.
Carey Stadium
Just off the Boardwalk between Fifth Street and Sixth Street
Ocean City, NJ 08226
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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