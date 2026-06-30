Free Ocean City Pops concerts will feature a drone show and Fourth of July fireworks

The Ocean City Pops is giving people two chances to celebrate the Fourth of July with free outdoor concerts and a show in the sky.

The orchestra will perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, July 2, and 8 p.m. Saturday, July 4, at Carey Stadium, just off the Boardwalk between Fifth and Sixth streets. Both concerts are free to attend.

The July 2 concert will end with a patriotic drone show featuring hundreds of drones creating animated images in the night sky. The July 4 performance will be followed by Ocean City's annual fireworks display.

The Pops will perform a mix of patriotic songs and audience favorites as part of the city's celebration of America's 250th birthday. Attendees can bring a beach chair or blanket to sit on the field, or watch from the stadium bleachers. Face painting also will be available for kids.

The July 2 drone show is a preview of Ocean City's weekly summer drone shows, which will take place on Monday nights from July 6 through Aug. 17.

Pops Concert with Drone Show

Thursday, July 2, 2026 | 8 p.m.

Carey Stadium

Just off the Boardwalk between Fifth Street and Sixth Street

Ocean City, NJ 08226

Free to attend

Pops Concert with Fireworks

Saturday, July 4, 2026 | 8 p.m.

Carey Stadium

Just off the Boardwalk between Fifth Street and Sixth Street

Ocean City, NJ 08226

Free to attend

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