Stroll the boardwalk this summer with Ocean City's new walking club

Vacationers and locals alike now have a new option for a fitness-oriented social activity down the shore this summer.

Ocean City has launched a walking club that meets every Friday morning at 9 a.m. outside the Music Pier to stroll the 2.45-mile length of the boardwalk. The meet time will shift to 8 a.m. each Friday after Memorial Day Weekend.

The group began meeting last month and will continue to meet through at least the end of the summer.



Ocean City's Healthy Living Advisory Council (HLAC) formed the club as a way for people to stay healthy and meet new friends.

The group walks a round trip of the boards, totaling 4.9 miles and about 90 minutes, but participants are welcome to stop at any point along the route.

All are welcome to join the weekly walks, and the HLAC urges members to bring a coffee or water for the stroll.



Potential walkers who want more information on the club can email recreation@ocnj.us.



Ocean City Walking Club

Ocean City Music Pier

825 Boardwalk, Ocean City, NJ 08226

Fridays through the summer9 a.m. (8 a.m. after Memorial Day) | Free