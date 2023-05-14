More Events:

May 14, 2023

Stroll the boardwalk this summer with Ocean City's new walking club

The group meets every Friday morning outside the Music Pier to walk the 2.45 mile length of the boardwalk

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Walking
ocean city walking club Provided Image/City of Ocean City

Ocean City has launched a new walking club that meets every Friday morning outside the Music Pier to walk the boardwalk.

Vacationers and locals alike now have a new option for a fitness-oriented social activity down the shore this summer.

Ocean City has launched a walking club that meets every Friday morning at 9 a.m. outside the Music Pier to stroll the 2.45-mile length of the boardwalk. The meet time will shift to 8 a.m. each Friday after Memorial Day Weekend.

MORE: Center City Sips returns to Philly bars this summer with discounted cocktails and appetizers

The group began meeting last month and will continue to meet through at least the end of the summer. 

Ocean City's Healthy Living Advisory Council (HLAC) formed the club as a way for people to stay healthy and meet new friends. 

The group walks a round trip of the boards, totaling 4.9 miles and about 90 minutes, but participants are welcome to stop at any point along the route.

All are welcome to join the weekly walks, and the HLAC urges members to bring a coffee or water for the stroll. 

Potential walkers who want more information on the club can email recreation@ocnj.us.

Ocean City Walking Club

Fridays through the summer
9 a.m. (8 a.m. after Memorial Day) | Free
Ocean City Music Pier
825 Boardwalk, Ocean City, NJ 08226

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Walking Ocean City Family-Friendly South Jersey Clubs Summer New Jersey

Videos

Featured

Limited - Italian Market - IMF2022_StreetScenes_CreditKatKuo_056

Attend the South 9th Street Italian Market Festival
Limited - The Navy Yard Mirage Main Photo

New public art and free fitness programming at the Navy Yard

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

One of the men who escaped from Philly jail caught by U.S. Marshals
Philly Jail Escape

Sponsored

Stop-and-frisk: A clear failure of public safety policy
Limited - ACLU - Police Officer

Children's Health

New 'peanut patch' could help toddlers with allergies build tolerance
peanut allergy.jpg

Sixers

The Celtics' lineup change swung Game 6. What can Sixers do in Game 7?
Joel-Embiid-Sixers-Celtics-Al-Horford-Playoffs-2023

Media

A look back at longtime Philly radio host John DeBella's rivalry with Howard Stern
john debella retiring

Family-Friendly

Spruce Street Harbor Park reopens for summer season on Friday
Spruce Street Harbor Park 2023

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved