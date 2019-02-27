Odds on which team Nick Foles will sign with in free agency

Addressing the assembled media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Eagles GM Howie Roseman said that the Eagles officially won't place the franchise tag on Nick Foles and plan on letting the former Super Bowl MVP walk in free agency when the new league year starts in two weeks.

That makes sense for the Birds, given their lack of cap room and the fact that they already have some guy named Carson Wentz, and is a move that was largely expected by many. So what does the future hold for Foles? The team most closely linked to Foles has been the Jacksonville Jaguars, who appear ready to move on from the Blake Bortles Era, but there are going to be several teams vying for Foles' services this offseason

According to BetOnline.ag, the Jaguars still are the most likely team to sign Foles, but there are also other teams in Florida — as well as a pair of NFC East rivals — that could be in the mix.

Jacksonville Jaguars: 2/3

Miami Dolphins: 5/1

Cincinnati Bengals : 9/1

Washington Redskins : 9/1

Oakland Raiders : 12/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers : 12/1

New York Giants : 16/1

Arizona Cardinals : 25/1

Buffalo Bills : 25/1

New York Jets : 25/1

Even if half of those teams actually wind up going after Foles, that could result in a big payday as the teams attempt to outbid each other. But buyer beware, for as good as Foles has been during his time with the Eagles, he's been just as bad in his other stops in St. Louis and Kansas City.

Don't believe me? Just take a look at the numbers:

GS W-L% TD-INT Y/G RTG STL/KC 12 .417 10-10 175.9 74.2 PHI 32 .657 58-23 217.6 93.2



That's not meant as a slight to Foles. Not in the least. After all, there's a reason he considered retirement after just one season in St. Louis.

Sure, it's a slightly small sample size, but those are the facts, and they kind of make you wonder what happens when Foles puts on that Eagles helmet. It's like Clark Kent going into a phone booth or Frosty the Snowman putting on his cap. It's magic.

There's really no other way to describe it.

