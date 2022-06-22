More News:

June 22, 2022

Luxury condo building proposed for Old City site near Benjamin Franklin Bridge

The Ben is the latest plan for 2nd and Race streets to be reviewed by the Philadelphia Historical Commission

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Development Condos
The Ben Old City Courtesy/M Architects

The rendering above shows The Ben, a six-story luxury condo building proposed at 2nd and Race streets in Old City.

The Philadelphia Historical Commission is reviewing a proposal for a six-story condo building at the southwest corner of 2nd and Race streets in Old City.

Led by BVG Property Group and designed by M Architects, The Ben would include six condos with a mix of two-bedroom and four-bedroom units. A penthouse on the top floor would also have a private roof deck. 

The lots at 160-164 N. 2nd St. fall within the Old City Historic District, making any new development plans there subject to approval by the historical commission. Just a block south of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, the proposed site is across the street from the 17-story Bridge on Race apartment building, which has 146 units.

Documents from the historical commission note that the consolidated parcel where the building is proposed includes a vacant lot and two "non-contributing buildings" that have since been demolished, OCF Realty reported.

In the current proposal, three of the building's elevations would feature grey brick and arched window openings, while the south wall would be clad in metal panels with a mural depicting the bridge. The residential lobby would be accessed from Race Street and a three-car garage would be reached from N. 2nd Street.

In 2019, the historical commission approved plans for a different six-story building at the site, but the project never moved forward. Numerous proposals, including taller towers, have also been put forward over the years, but never came to fruition.

The historical commission's staff has recommended approval for The Ben, but design changes may still be in order. A construction timeline for the project is not yet known.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Development Condos Old City Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - CCP Catto 22

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free
Limited - Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine

Penn Medicine’s Tara Miller Melanoma Center is a trailblazer for skin cancer treatment

Just In

Must Read

Business

Philly, Pa. suburbs could face beer shortage as distributors union strikes ahead of July Fourth
Beer Strike Philly

Sponsored

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free
Limited - CCP Catto 22

Illness

Women are more likely to get long COVID than men, research shows
Long COVID research

Sixers

NBA rumors: Sixers 'in the mix' for PJ Tucker, 'interested' in Eric Gordon
PJ-Tucker-Joel-Embiid-Sixers-Heat-05052022-UST

Books

Ya Fav Trashman to publish children's book about importance of clean communities
YaFavTrashman Children's Book

Festivals

The Bourse to host free block parties before Welcome America concerts at Independence Mall
Bourse Food Hall Independence Mall

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved