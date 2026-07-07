Free outdoor Opera Philadelphia concert will bring live music to Dilworth Park on July 23

July 07, 2026
Spend a summer evening with live music in the shadow of City Hall when Opera Philadelphia performs a free outdoor concert at Dilworth Park on Thursday, July 23.
The performance begins at 6 p.m. on the Greenfield Lawn as part of Center City District's Arts on Center Stage series. Soprano Sophia Santiago, tenor Gabriel Anthony-Muhammad and baritone Michael Miller will perform a mix of opera favorites and American classics, accompanied by pianist Michael Lewis.
Bring a blanket or lawn chair and settle in for the free performance on the lawn.
Thursday, July 23 | 6-7 p.m.
Dilworth Park
1 S. 15th St.
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Free to attend
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