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July 07, 2026

Free outdoor Opera Philadelphia concert will bring live music to Dilworth Park on July 23

Pack a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy opera favorites and American classics next to City Hall.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Performances Dilworth Park
Opera Philadelphia - Center Stage Photo Credit/Dominic M. Mercier

Opera Philadelphia performs at The Arts on Center Stage.

Spend a summer evening with live music in the shadow of City Hall when Opera Philadelphia performs a free outdoor concert at Dilworth Park on Thursday, July 23.

The performance begins at 6 p.m. on the Greenfield Lawn as part of Center City District's Arts on Center Stage series. Soprano Sophia Santiago, tenor Gabriel Anthony-Muhammad and baritone Michael Miller will perform a mix of opera favorites and American classics, accompanied by pianist Michael Lewis.

Bring a blanket or lawn chair and settle in for the free performance on the lawn.

Arts on Center Stage: Opera Philadelphia

Thursday, July 23 | 6-7 p.m.
Dilworth Park
1 S. 15th St.
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Performances Dilworth Park Center City Opera Philadelphia

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