Access to donor kidneys, livers to widen as HHS approves transplants between people with HIV

A new policy allowing people with HIV to donate kidneys and livers to each other has the potential to reduce wait times on organ donation lists.

Prior to a final ruling by the Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday, kidney and liver transplants between donors with HIV and recipients with HIV were only approved in research settings. The new ruling removes that requirement and is based on research showing the safety and effectiveness of transplants between people with human immunodeficiency virus, according to HHS.