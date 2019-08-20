More Events:

August 20, 2019

Japan America Society hosting Otsukimi (moon-viewing) festival at Shofuso

An all-inclusive cocktail party will kick off the weekend

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Japanese
Japan America Society hosting Otsukimi (moon-viewing) festival at Shofuso Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia hosting a festival to celebrate the harvest moon at Shofuso Japanese House and Garden.

Philadelphians can experience a traditional Otsukimi (pronounced oh-zhu-KEE-MEE) festival this September, presented by the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia.

Otsukimi means "moon-viewing," and the festival at Shofuso Japanese House and Garden in West Fairmount Park will celebrate the harvest moon.

RELATED: Tenth annual Philadelphia Honey Festival will take place over three days | Enjoy free admission to 10 Philly museums and cultural institutions on Museum Day

Otsukimi traditions include decorating with Japanese pampas grass and serving white rice dumplings, taro, edamame, chestnuts and sake as offerings to the moon to pay for an abundant harvest. The seasonal dishes served are known collectively as Tsukimi dishes.

The festival at Shofuso will include two events. The first will be an all-inclusive cocktail party on Friday, Sept. 13, from 7 to 9 p.m.

The veranda at Shofuso will be decorated for moon-viewing with a table adorned with pampas grass and rice dumplings. Guests will enjoy live music performed by vocalist Fumiyo Batta, cocktails by Owl's Brew Boozy Tea and Botanicals, catered bento boxes by Bryce's Catering and a mochi-like dessert served on skewers.

Tickets are $100, or $75 for members of JASGP.

Then on Saturday, Sept. 14, and Sunday, Sept. 15, there will be activities for all ages from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. All Otsukimi activities will be free with regular admission ($8-$12) to Shofuso.

On Sunday, the Urasenke Tea School of Philadelphia will also host its monthly public tea ceremony from 1 to 2 p.m. and from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $30, or $25 for JASGP members.

Otsukimi Festival

Friday, Sept. 13, through Sunday, Sept. 15
Shofuso Japanese House and Garden
Lansdowne Drive and Horticultural Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19131

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Japanese Philadelphia Shofuso House Fairmount Park Traditions Family-Friendly Moon Parties Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

This year, Eagles' 'dress rehearsal game' might actually be their joint practices with Ravens
Carroll - Malcolm Jenkins Eagles Training Camp

Crime

Human remains, altar found in home of alleged child sex offender in New Jersey
crime tape stock

Health News

Montgomery County offers free prophylaxis in event of nuclear emergency
Limerick Nuclear Power Plant

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: Mostly roster what-ifs, trade possibilities, odds and ends, etc.
081919HalapoulivaatiVaitai

Murals

There's an Anthony Bourdain mural in Fishtown
There's now an Anthony Bourdain mural in Fishtown

Arts & Culture

Enjoy free admission to 10 Philly museums and cultural institutions on Museum Day
Museum Day participants – Academy of Natural Sciences in Philadelphia

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved