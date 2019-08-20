Japan America Society hosting Otsukimi (moon-viewing) festival at Shofuso

Philadelphians can experience a traditional Otsukimi (pronounced oh-zhu-KEE-MEE) festival this September, presented by the Japan America Society of Greater Philadelphia.



Otsukimi means "moon-viewing," and the festival at Shofuso Japanese House and Garden in West Fairmount Park will celebrate the harvest moon.



Otsukimi traditions include decorating with Japanese pampas grass and serving white rice dumplings, taro, edamame, chestnuts and sake as offerings to the moon to pay for an abundant harvest. The seasonal dishes served are known collectively as Tsukimi dishes.

The festival at Shofuso will include two events. The first will be an all-inclusive cocktail party on Friday, Sept. 13, from 7 to 9 p.m.

The veranda at Shofuso will be decorated for moon-viewing with a table adorned with pampas grass and rice dumplings. Guests will enjoy live music performed by vocalist Fumiyo Batta, cocktails by Owl's Brew Boozy Tea and Botanicals, catered bento boxes by Bryce's Catering and a mochi-like dessert served on skewers.

Tickets are $100, or $75 for members of JASGP.



Then on Saturday, Sept. 14, and Sunday, Sept. 15, there will be activities for all ages from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. All Otsukimi activities will be free with regular admission ($8-$12) to Shofuso.

On Sunday, the Urasenke Tea School of Philadelphia will also host its monthly public tea ceremony from 1 to 2 p.m. and from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $30, or $25 for JASGP members.

Otsukimi Festival

Friday, Sept. 13, through Sunday, Sept. 15

Shofuso Japanese House and Garden

Lansdowne Drive and Horticultural Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19131



