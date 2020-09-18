Philly fitness studios team up to host group workouts at community garden

Fairmount's Lumos Yoga & Barre is hosting weekly workouts with other local fitness studios through the end of October.

Every Saturday morning, there will be a class at the Spring Gardens, a community garden located at 1822 N. 18th St.

Instructors from participating fitness studios will help lead the workouts, which could be yoga, barre, HIIT or strength exercises. Studios include Yoga Habit, Three Queens Yoga, Teranga Yoga, Focus Barre & Yoga, Wake Up Yoga, Mind Over Matter, Nonnormative Body Club, Leverage Fitness and Omm Yoga Studio.

Each class is $15 to join. Spots can be reserved online and space is limited. For the Oct. 3 and Oct. 31 class, there are each five pay-what-you-can spots prioritized for members of the LGBTQ+ community and for individuals who are Black, Indigenous and people of color.

Masks are required to enter the gardens, and may be taken off at the start of class. All participants are asked to bring their own mat and water.

In the event of rain, classes will be held the next morning at their scheduled time. Registrants will be notified via email the evening before if a class is rescheduled due to weather.

Saturdays through Oct. 31

The Spring Gardens

1822 N. 18th St