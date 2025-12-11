PAFA’s holiday pop-up offers a rare chance to buy prints without gallery prices

The Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts will hold its annual Brodsky CenterHoliday Pop-Up Print Sale on Saturday, Dec. 13, turning the Hamilton Building lobby into a temporary print shop from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All of the limited-edition prints are priced below $200, a point that draws both new and seasoned collectors each year. The works come out of the Brodsky Center’s residency program, where artists collaborate with master printers and papermakers to produce museum-quality editions. The program’s focus on supporting artists from marginalized communities often shapes the subjects, styles and techniques represented in the sale.

The selection includes prints by American and international artists, making it an easy stop for anyone looking to start a small collection or pick up a thoughtful holiday gift.

Saturday, Dec. 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lobby of PAFA's Hamilton Building

128 N Broad St.

Philadelphia, PA 19102

