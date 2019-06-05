Mama Palma's reopening as Palma's Cucina in Fitler Square

June 05, 2019
Back in March, we shared the news that Italian BYOB Mama Palma's was closing temporarily after a 23-year stint in Fitler Square.
Now we have word on when the upgraded and rebranded Palma's Cucina is opening. The soft open will be Friday, June 7.
Renato and Brunella Russo, brother and sister business partners, upgraded the restaurant's interior and exterior, as well as changed the menu and added beer, cocktails and wine.
The food menu at Palma's Cucina focuses less on pizza and more on dishes authentic to the Russo's hometown in Southern Italy. Several items on the new menu are inspired by family recipes.
Dishes, many of which use the wood-burning brick oven, include lobster cannelloni, roasted mussels, veal meatballs with ricotta cheese, grilled octopus, fettuccine bolognese and wood-fired branzino. There's also a selection of 14-inch gourmet pizzas and the warm polenta bread plate, a favorite at Mama Palma's, is still available.
Palma's Cucina will be open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m.
Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.