June 05, 2019

Mama Palma's reopening as Palma's Cucina in Fitler Square

Check out the Italian restaurant's menu – there's much more than just pizza

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
Mama Palma's reopening as Palma's Cucina Courtesy of/Mike Prince

Palma's Cucina opening Friday, June 7, in Fitler Square.

Back in March, we shared the news that Italian BYOB Mama Palma's was closing temporarily after a 23-year stint in Fitler Square.

Now we have word on when the upgraded and rebranded Palma's Cucina is opening. The soft open will be Friday, June 7.

Renato and Brunella Russo, brother and sister business partners, upgraded the restaurant's interior and exterior, as well as changed the menu and added beer, cocktails and wine.

The food menu at Palma's Cucina focuses less on pizza and more on dishes authentic to the Russo's hometown in Southern Italy. Several items on the new menu are inspired by family recipes.

Dishes, many of which use the wood-burning brick oven, include lobster cannelloni, roasted mussels, veal meatballs with ricotta cheese, grilled octopus, fettuccine bolognese and wood-fired branzino. There's also a selection of 14-inch gourmet pizzas and the warm polenta bread plate, a favorite at Mama Palma's, is still available

Palma's Cucina will be open for dinner Tuesday through Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m.

The exterior of Palma's Cucina in Fitler SquareCourtesy of/Mike Prince

The exterior of Palma's Cucina in Fitler Square.


Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

