June 05, 2019

Michael Shulson's pasta restaurant Via Locusta to open in Rittenhouse

By Emily Rolen
Restauranteur Michael Schulson recently announced that his newest project would be an Italian pasta restaurant near Rittenhouse Square called Via Locusta.

More details have emerged on Michael Shulson's forthcoming project, Via Locusta — the newest addition to the restaurants bordering Rittenhouse Square.

Via Locusta will be an Italian pasta restaurant in partnership with chef Jeff Michaud on the 1700 block of Locust Street. The duo also own Osteria, the former Marc Vetri spot on Broad Street they purchased in 2018. 

LATEST: Michael Schulson sets sights on Rittenhouse Square with new restaurant

Via Locusta will share the same building with Stephen Starr's Parc, with an entrance just west on Locust Street from steakhouse Prime Rib. Eater reported it won't be ready until late fall, but we can expect more details soon.

The focus for Via Locusta will be handmade pasta. Shulson announced on social media he is were already testing varieties to add on the menu. 

"Tasting handmade pasta with the team, 29 in all! Stay tuned as we will be announcing more details soon," he wrote on Instagram.

