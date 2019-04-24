Panera Bread to open largest Philly store at Penn campus in May

Panera Bread will soon be coming to the University of Pennsylvania, where the fast-casual chain is getting ready to open its largest location in the Philadelphia area.

The new store is slated to occupy a vacant space at 40th and Walnut Streets, the former site of Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar, according to The Daily Pennsylvanian.

Panera Bread currently has two locations in Philadelphia, one on 12th Street in Center City and the other on City Avenue.

The Penn location will cover two floors with conference rooms, community tables, a private room and an outdoor patio, making it a popular venue for university gatherings and events.

Orders over $5 will be available for delivery on Penn's campus, while the store will offer kiosk, traditional and online ordering.

The restaurant is set to open May 20 and is currently accepting applications for open positions.