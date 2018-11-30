Festively decorated boats to set sail on Delaware River during Parade of Lights

Saturday, Dec. 8, decorated boats illuminated by colorful, twinkling lights will set sail on the Delaware River.

The Parade of Lights is a holiday tradition in Philadelphia, one that all ages can enjoy. It starts at 5:30 p.m. and is free to watch from Penn's Landing.

For the best view, though, you'll want to grab a spot on Independence Seaport Museum's second floor terrace, overlooking the river.

Admission is $17 for adults, $12 for children, students, seniors and military.

Families are invited to spend the whole day at the museum, enjoying festive activities leading up to the boat parade.

There will be arts & crafts, including an opportunity to decorate gingerbread boats, and a visit from Santa Claus, who will pose for photos at 2 p.m.

Courtesy of Independence Seaport Museum/PhillyVoice Watch decorated boats sail by during annual Parade of Lights.

Saturday, Dec. 8

5:30 p.m. | $12-$17 for Independence Seaport Museum admission

211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.