November 30, 2018

Festively decorated boats to set sail on Delaware River during Parade of Lights

Watch from Penn's Landing or the Independence Seaport Museum

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Parades
Parade of Lights Courtesy of Independence Seaport Museum/PhillyVoice

Santa waves from a boat during the Parade of Lights.

Saturday, Dec. 8, decorated boats illuminated by colorful, twinkling lights will set sail on the Delaware River.

The Parade of Lights is a holiday tradition in Philadelphia, one that all ages can enjoy. It starts at 5:30 p.m. and is free to watch from Penn's Landing.

For the best view, though, you'll want to grab a spot on Independence Seaport Museum's second floor terrace, overlooking the river.

Admission is $17 for adults, $12 for children, students, seniors and military.

Families are invited to spend the whole day at the museum, enjoying festive activities leading up to the boat parade.

There will be arts & crafts, including an opportunity to decorate gingerbread boats, and a visit from Santa Claus, who will pose for photos at 2 p.m.

Parade of LightsCourtesy of Independence Seaport Museum/PhillyVoice

Watch decorated boats sail by during annual Parade of Lights.


Parade of Lights 2018

Saturday, Dec. 8
5:30 p.m. | $12-$17 for Independence Seaport Museum admission
211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

