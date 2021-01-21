Rebranded streaming service Paramount+ set to debut on March 4

Another name soon will be added to endless list of subscription streaming services vying for your TV-watching attention – ViacomCBS is set to rollout Paramount+ on March 4.

The new service will feature content from the Paramount film studio, Viacom and CBS, the company said Tuesday when announcing its start date.

This is not ViacomCBS's first venture with a streaming platform. Paramount+ is, in part, at rebranding of the company's current streaming platform, CBS All Access, USA Today reported.

"With Paramount+, we’re excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy," Bob Bakish, president and CEO of ViacomCBS, said in September when company went public with its plans for the streaming service

Paramount+ will include more than 20,000 episodes and movies from MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Pictures and CBS, as well as original series.

The service enters a crowded subscription streaming market on the heels of the Jan. 4 debut Discovery+, which includes content from Animal Planet, Food Network, HGTV and TLC.

ViacomCBS is the latest traditional media companies adapting its business to the new streaming environment, joining NBC's Peacock, WarnerMedia's HBO Max, Disney's Hulu and Disney+, CNBC reported.

It has not yet been revealed how much this service will cost, if anything. CBS All Access has two pricing tiers: one charges $5.99 a month for access to its library with limited commercials played during programming and another costs $9.99 a month with no ads. NBC's Peacock has three pricing tiers, including one that is free but that only gives users access to most of its content library and plays adds during programs.

A spokesperson for ViacomCBS said information about the pricing for Paramount+ will be released on Feb. 24.

Some original programming is already planned for Paramount+, including a true crime docuseries based on the show "Criminal Minds" and a scripted limited-event series "The Offer," which is based on the making of "The Godfather."