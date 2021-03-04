Paramount+ makes its debut: Here's how much it costs and what original programming it offers right now

Paramount+ officially came to market on Thursday, providing consumers with yet another subscription streaming service to choose from in their binge-watching endeavors.

The newest entrant into the never-ending streaming wars is a rebranded platform that will replace CBS All Access.

Paramount+ features content from the Paramount film studio, Viacom and CBS. The streaming service's library consists of more than 20,000 episodes and movies from CBS, Paramount Pictures, MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, BET and the Smithsonian Channel, as well as original programming.

ViacomCBS is the latest traditional media company adapting its business to the new streaming environment, joining NBCUniversal's Peacock, WarnerMedia's HBO Max, Discovery's Discovery+ and Disney's Hulu and Disney+.

Here things you should know about Paramount+, like some of the television shows and movies that will be streaming and how much it will cost.

What TV shows are on Paramount+?

Paramount+'s library consists of shows from CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, BET and the Smithsonian Channel. These include reality, late night and kids programming.

Here are examples of some of the television shows on the streaming platform.

• "Blue Bloods"

• "Chappelle's Show"

• "Survivor"

• "The Young and the Restless"

• "The Amazing Race"

• "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

• "Spongebob Squarepants"

• "Star Trek: The Original Series"

• "The Brady Bunch"

Paramount+'s website provides the entire library of programs on the streaming platform.

What movies are on Paramount+?

Paramount+ promises a bevy of films from Paramount Pictures, CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, BET and the Smithsonian Channel. Movie categories range from action and comedy to documentaries and drama, here are some examples from platform's database:

Below is a list of just some of the available movies on the streaming platform.

• "The Godfather" films

• The "Indiana Jones" films

• "Mission: Impossible"

• "To Catch a Thief"

• "Harlem Nights"

• "The Wild Thornberrys Movie"

• "Charlie Angels: Full Throttle"

• "Frida"

• "Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over"

What original programming does Paramount+ have?

Paramount+ will also have original programming. Below is a list of some of the original shows and movies that are available to stream.

Paramount+'s website has the complete list of original programming that is available on the streaming service.

Does Paramount+ stream live news and sports?

Paramount+ will stream all the CBS News division's daily news broadcasts and its weekly magazine and public affairs shows. There will also be coverage of live sporting events. Here is some of the news and sports programming:

• CBSN

• CBS This Morning

• 60 Minutes

• 48 Hours

• Face the Nation

• CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell

• NFL

• UEFA Champions League

• UEFA Europa League

• March Madness

• The Masters Tournament

• SEC football

How much does Paramount+ cost?

Paramount+ has two streaming packages to choose from. One offers limited commercial interruptions during shows and costs $5.99 per month. The platform's commercial-free tier costs $9.99 per month, and subscribers to that package can download content and watch offline.

As part of it's debut, Paramount+ is offering a free month to anyone who signs up before March 31. Subscribers can cancel or change plans at anytime, and annual payment options are available, too. Students are eligible for a 25% discount on the streaming package of their choosing.

More information on subscribing to Paramount+ can be found on the streaming service's website.

Which devices support the Paramount+ app?

Paramount+ subscribers can be logged into three devices simultaneously to watch the platform's content. Separate profiles can be created for each member of one's family, including kid-friendly profiles. These are all the Paramount+-supported devices: