Man beaten to death during brawl outside Pat's King of Steaks early Thursday, police say

One man died in a fight among a group of people outside Pat's King of Steaks in South Philly early Thursday morning; two other people were hospitalized with injuries from the incident.

The brawl involved as many as 15 people and occurred around 2 a.m. Thursday near the cheesesteak shop at Ninth Street and Passyunk Avenue. It started as an argument between two groups and quickly escalated, police said.

A group of about 10 people, most of them wearing yellow soccer jerseys, jumped on a man when he fell to the ground and began punching and kicking him, 6ABC reported. Someone also reportedly struck the 28-year-old in the head with a metal trash can lid.

The man was died at the scene, CBS3 reported.

The 28-year-old was in South Philly with four other and police believe all are from New York. Two more men in that group were assaulted, a 64-year-old and a 30-year-old, and were taken to Jefferson University Hospital. Both were listed in stable condition, FOX29 reported.

The 10 people wearing yellow jerseys left the scene in a white SUV headed north on Passyunk Avenue, police said. Investigators believe surveillance cameras in the area likely recorded the fight, the suspects and the vehicle.

Police believe that the brawl involved a group of soccer fans who had attended a match Wednesday night before going to Pat's. Police did not say which game the they believe members of the group attended, but the Philadelphia Union played Club América at Subaru Park in Chester on Wednesday night in the second leg of the semi-final match of the Concacaf Champions League tournament.

Club América, a professional soccer club from Mexico, wears yellow jerseys.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with additional information for the investigation is asked to contact Philadelphia police.

Thursday morning's deadly brawl comes two months after 22-year-old David Padro of Camden was shot and killed after and altercation with another customer while waiting in line at Pat's. Two people have been chargedin connection with Padro's death: the alleged gunman, Paul Burkert, 36, of Berks County, and Jamie Frick, 36 of Lebanon County, who allegedly helped Burkert flee the scene.