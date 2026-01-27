Philadelphia Art Museum adds Pay What You Wish Friday nights for ‘Dreamworld’

If you still haven’t made it to "Dreamworld: Surrealism at 100," the Philadelphia Art Museum is offering a new way to catch the exhibition before it closes.

For the final three Fridays of the show’s run, the museum is adding "Dreamworld" to its Pay What You Wish program, offering flexible admission after 5 p.m. on Jan. 30, Feb. 6 and Feb. 13. It’s the first time a major special exhibition has been included in the program.

Each night also features the museum’s Friday Nights atmosphere, with live music from resident DJ yōsukeDj, light bites and a surreal-themed cocktail. Capacity is limited, with last entry at 8:15 p.m., so arriving early is recommended.

A couple of the dates add extra programming: On Feb. 6, the Philadelphia Ballet will perform Connection, a short work exploring physical and emotional connection. The final night, Feb. 13, coincides with the museum’s Black History Month celebration, with live music, pop-up art experiences and community partners on site.

The exhibition, which has received national attention and is making its only U.S. stop in Philadelphia, traces the evolution of surrealism across more than a century.

"Dreamworld" Pay What You Wish Fridays

Jan. 30, Feb. 6 and Feb. 13 after 5 p.m.

Philadelphia Art Museum

2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

Philadelphia, PA 19130

Pay What You Wish

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.