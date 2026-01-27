More Events:

January 27, 2026

Philadelphia Art Museum adds Pay What You Wish Friday nights for ‘Dreamworld’

The exhibition will close with three Friday nights of surreal art, live music, cocktails and flexible admission.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Late Night Art
Philadelphia Art Museum Pay as you wish Molly McVety/For PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Art Museum will host Pay What You Wish Friday nights in late January and February.

If you still haven’t made it to "Dreamworld: Surrealism at 100," the Philadelphia Art Museum is offering a new way to catch the exhibition before it closes.

For the final three Fridays of the show’s run, the museum is adding "Dreamworld" to its Pay What You Wish program, offering flexible admission after 5 p.m. on Jan. 30, Feb. 6 and Feb. 13. It’s the first time a major special exhibition has been included in the program.

Each night also features the museum’s Friday Nights atmosphere, with live music from resident DJ yōsukeDj, light bites and a surreal-themed cocktail. Capacity is limited, with last entry at 8:15 p.m., so arriving early is recommended.

A couple of the dates add extra programming: On Feb. 6, the Philadelphia Ballet will perform Connection, a short work exploring physical and emotional connection. The final night, Feb. 13, coincides with the museum’s Black History Month celebration, with live music, pop-up art experiences and community partners on site.

The exhibition, which has received national attention and is making its only U.S. stop in Philadelphia, traces the evolution of surrealism across more than a century.

"Dreamworld" Pay What You Wish Fridays

Jan. 30, Feb. 6 and Feb. 13 after 5 p.m.
Philadelphia Art Museum
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Pay What You Wish

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Late Night Art Philadelphia Philadelphia Art Museum

Videos

Featured

Philly Gift Show - Sauces

Philadelphia Gift Show marks 30 years as the Mid-Atlantic’s premier wholesale marketplace
PA State Capitol

7 best law firms for ADA violation cases in Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Technology

AI hasn't upended the U.S. labor market yet, researchers say

Open AI ChatGPT

Late Night

Philadelphia Art Museum adds Pay What You Wish Friday nights for ‘Dreamworld’

Philadelphia Art Museum Pay as you wish

Women's Health

Why medication abortion is the top target for anti-abortion groups in 2026

Medication Abortion Mifepristone

TV

Gov. Shapiro weighs in on ICE operations in Minneapolis

Josh Shapiro GMA

Concerts

Dave Matthews Band announces two summer shows in Camden

DMB_TOUR_2023

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: VJ Edgecombe and Kon Knueppel are having dazzling rookie seasons heading into second matchup

Edgecombe Knueppel 1.25.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved