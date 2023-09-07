More News:

September 07, 2023

Pedestrian fatally struck by a car in North Philadelphia

The driver remained on the scene of the crash at Ogontz and West Olney avenues

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
Ogontz car accident HIROSHI KIMURA/UNSPLASH.COM

A pedestrian was killed in the Ogontz section of Philadelphia on Wednesday night after being struck by a car.

A pedestrian was killed Wednesday night after being struck by a car in the Ogontz section of North Philadelphia, police said. 

The crash happened at 11 p.m. near Ogontz and West Olney avenues, 6ABC reported. The driver, whose car windshield was badly damaged, remained on the scene after the deadly collision. 

The identity of the pedestrian had not been been released by authorities as of Thursday morning.

Traffic fatalities in Philadelphia have fallen over the last three years, according to the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia. But they remain higher than pre-pandemic levels, and pedestrian deaths have been on the rise. They have increased from 49 in 2020 to 59 last year. In 2019, there were 29 pedestrian deaths.   

In late August, a Delaware County woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Southwest Philadelphia. Despite a $15,000 reward offered by authorities, the driver in that hit-and-run has not been identified. A 46-year-old Delaware County woman was charged with making false police reports, but investigators do not believe she was directly involved in the crash. 

There were 8,714 car crashes in Philadelphia County last year, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the highest of any county in the state. Of them, 134 were fatal.

