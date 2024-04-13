A peek ahead to the Eagles' 2025 free agents

The Philadelphia Eagles lost a lot of players in free agency during the 2023 offseason, and they loaded up on players in 2024. In 2025, they don't have much in the way of likely outgoing players. Here's a sneak peek at their scheduled free agents in 2025:

• WR DeVonta Smith: Not to worry. The Eagles will almost certainly exercise Smith's fifth-year option in 2025 by the May 2 deadline if they don't work out a long-term extension with him before then.



• EDGE Josh Sweat: The Eagles dangled Sweat as trade bait before eventually getting him to take a pay cut. Sweat will likely want to explore the open market next offseason, and the Eagles feel unlikely to try to go out of their way to retain him, given their willingness to move on from him this offseason.



• EDGE Brandon Graham: Graham has said that the 2024 season, the 15th of his career, will be his last.



• DT Milton Williams: When this offseason began, Landon Dickerson and DeVonta Smith were the two obvious players to point to as potential contract extension recipients. However, Williams could be another candidate as well. He felt like a breakout candidate in 2023, but that did not materialize. The Eagles would be smart to try to get something done with Williams while his stats don’t match his actual play.

• RB Kenny Gainwell: Gainwell began the 2023 season as the RB1, but it was quickly evident that D'Andre Swift was the more talented back, and Gainwell reassumed his role as a backup, which is what he'll be again in 2024 behind Saquon Barkley.



• CB Isaiah Rodgers: It'll be interesting to see what the Eagles get out of Rodgers after he is reinstated from suspension.



• DT Marlon Tuipulotu: 449 career snaps in three seasons as a reserve DT.



• LB Patrick Johnson: Johnson's roster spot is in peril after the Eagles signed Zack Baun.



• CB Zech McPhearson: McPhearson might've had a big role in the defense as a slot corner last year if he hadn't torn his Achilles in a preseason game.



• OT Fred Johnson: Johnson was the surprise guy to make the roster out of training camp last season.



• TE Albert Okwuegbunam: The Eagles brought back Albert O. on a one-year deal for some reason.

• LS Rick Lovato: Lovato signed a one-year deal this offseason. His right to throw the ball through his legs for the Eagles seems to be on a year-to-year basis.



• A bunch of the new guys:



WR DeVante Parker iOL Matt Hennessy LB Devin White LB Zack Baun LB Oren Burks CB Tyler Hall

We'll see how all these guys play (or don't play) in 2024.

Restricted free agents

These are players who have three accrued NFL seasons, and have expiring contracts. They're usually players who went undrafted and signed three-year contracts.

WR/RS Britain Covey CB Josh Jobe

The Eagles would have the option of tendering each player at varying levels.

*For the sake of brevity, we left off a number of players who are likely 2024 camp bodies, as well as the Eagles' exclusive rights free agents, who the team can sign back for peanuts if they so choose.

