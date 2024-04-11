Eagles power ranking roundup: Post-free agency

Are power rankings completely dumb and meaningless? Yes. Yes, they are. However, personally speaking, whenever I see them, I click. And now that I've sucked you in with promises of many power rankings, you'll read it and like it.



Here's where people have the Birds ranked after the meaty part of free agency. Oh, and here's our version of these sellout rankings, too.

Following their sudden and shocking crash to close out the 2023 season, the Eagles were busy early in free agency, adding Saquon Barkley, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Devin White and Bryce Huff, plus completing a fascinating trade for Kenny Pickett. Of all the moves they've made, the Barkley one feels the most out of character for Philadelphia. Running back traditionally hasn't been valued highly by the Eagles when it comes to their team-building methods, but they saw a chance to add someone who is a premier playmaker (when healthy) while stinging a division opponent in the process, so they took it. It doesn't feel like "Trader Howie" Roseman is done, though. There's still the draft, where the Eagles always look to make noise, and there are vacancies at cornerback (perhaps two spots), offensive line and wide receiver that must be addressed.

#JimmySays: If there's a big "Trader Howie" move that I believe can still happen for a starting veteran player, it would be at corner.

Under-the-radar move: Hiring DC Vic Fangio The Eagles' defense was a mess last season. It finished 31st in both passing yards (4,296) and passing touchdowns allowed (35) and was 30th in points against (25.2 per game). Coaching instability proved to be a major factor. The switch from Sean Desai to Matt Patricia as defensive playcaller late in the season created confusion and helped trigger the team's collapse. Philadelphia has been running a version of Fangio's scheme for the past few years and now has the original architect in the fold. He should help reinfuse confidence into a group that lost its way.

#JimmySays: It does feel like Fangio will bring a certain floor of competency and be an adult in the room, while Desai and certainly Patricia could not pull that off.

When the NFL schedule is released in May, get ready for everyone to circle the Eagles’ trip to MetLife Stadium in red. After six years in New York, Barkley jumped ship to a division rival after failing to get a long-term commitment from the Giants. Philly gave Barkley, the No. 2 pick in the 2018 draft, a three-year, $37.75 million deal hoping it would help offset the loss of organizational stalwarts Kelce and Cox, both of whom retired.

#JimmySays: Meh. Giants fans will care about Barkley's return. Eagles fans (and everyone else) probably won't. I mean, if the Giants had been relevant at any point during Barkley's tenure there, then sure.

The Athletic had teams like the Colts ahead of the Eagles, by the way.

The Eagles added Saquon Barkley to their loaded, balanced, and often explosive offense, but they are close to their ceiling there already. Remixing the defense for Vic Fangio was the more critical plan, and they added Bryce Huff, Devin White, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson to get better vs. the pass ahead of drafting a top outside corner.

#JimmySays: The Eagles may or may not take a corner with a high pick. I do think another move for a veteran corner is in play, as noted above.

The Eagles got exposed down the stretch last season, and it wasn’t a fluke. But they also just added Barkley, Bryce Huff, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, among others. Philly’s talent simply is too real to rank this team outside the top 10.

#JimmySays: "And it wasn't a fluke." 🤔. I wouldn't necessarily disagree, but unpack that. Why wasn't it fluke?

The Eagles are one of my biggest head-scratchers. They had an all-time collapse down the stretch last season, and haven’t addressed their need at cornerback. The addition of Saquon Barkley will certainly make their offense better, and that was a massive signing, but this season will really tell us about their structure, or lack thereof.

#JimmySays: Lots of "They got Saquon, but those corners..." comments.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader