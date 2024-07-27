A peek around at the start of the other NFC East training camps

The Philadelphia Eagles had a walkthrough on Friday with no media access, and no other obviously notable team news emerged on the day, so let's take a quick peek around at what is going on at the camps for the Cowboys, Giants, and Commanders.

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys' front office are taking heat for not getting deals done with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons

The Cowboys have three star players ripe for contract extensions in Prescott, Parsons, and Lamb. None have gotten new deals yet.



During a press conference in April, Jerry Jones said that he wanted to "see more cards played" before doing new deals with his star players, via ProFootballTalk.



“We’d like to see more leaves fall,” Jones said when asked about waiting to do a new deal with Prescott. “We’d like to see more action. It’s called option quarterback. I’ve spent my life [playing] option quarterback. I want to see some more cards played.”

Well, some cards did indeed get played at quarterback...

• The Lions' Jared Goff got a new deal worth $53 million per season.

• The Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence got a new deal worth $55 million per season.

• The Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa got a new deal worth $55 million per season.



• The Packers' Jordan Love got a new deal worth $55 million per season.



Prescott is scheduled to count for a little over $55 million on the 2024 cap, and if he walks in free agency next March, he'll count for a little over $40 million on the Cowboys' 2025 cap in dead money. Prescott's representation negotiated a clause in his current contract that does not allow the Cowboys to franchise tag him, so that is not an option. As such he has more leverage than any of the quarterbacks above, and he is also arguably a better player than any of them.

Prescott has stated repeatedly that he wants to be in Dallas, but he has also publicly been open that if it doesn't work out he could embrace moving on.

Patrick Mahomes

He's kinda right. Six of the last seven quarterbacks to win a Super Bowl (, Matt Stafford, Tom Brady, Nick Foles, Peyton Manning, Russell Wilson, and Joe Flacco) played for multiple teams during their NFL careers. ("Super Bowl-winning quarterback" doesn't always mean "elite quarterback," but whatever, I looked that up out of curiosity and figured I'd share.)

Meanwhile, Lamb is scheduled to play the 2024 season on his fifth-year option. His price tag may have gone up after Justin Jefferson signed a four-year, $140 million deal ($35 million/season). Both Lamb and Jefferson have been in the league for four years: A comparison of their career stats:

• Justin Jefferson: 392 catches, 5899 yards (15.0 YPC), 30 TDs.

• CeeDee Lamb: 395 catches, 5145 yards (13.0 YPC), 32 TDs.

Jefferson is the better player, But Lamb's representation has a pretty strong argument that Lamb's numbers aren't that much worse than Jefferson's. Lamb has more receptions and TDs. The only real difference is that Jefferson is averaging 2 more yards per catch. Lamb also led the NFL in 2023 with 135 catches and he finished second in yards to Tyreek Hill with 1749.

Lamb is holding out from Cowboys camp. He wants to be the league's highest paid non-quarterback, per Stephen Jones.

Parsons has shown up to camp and is playing. He's seemingly content, for now.



But probably not for too long.

Daniel Jones is good to go

After tearing an ACL during the 2023 season, Jones was not certain to be ready for the start of 2024 training camp. But he's there!

Jones' ACL is likely to affect his running ability, which has been one of the rare dangerous parts of his game over his career.

Jayden Daniels might be good

Personally, Daniels was my favorite quarterback in the 2024 class, and by most accounts he is immediately impressing in Commanders training camp. His running ability is obvious, but he's also a polished, accurate passer.

I don't want to make too much of a guy throwing a ball into a net, but every clip I see of this dude he just looks like a cool, confident player.

