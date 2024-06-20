More Culture:

June 20, 2024

Cherry Hill's Cristin Milioti takes on a Batman villain in 'The Penguin' teaser

The Max limited series starring Colin Farrell is a spinoff from the recent DC Comics film. It debuts in September.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Batman
Cristin Milioti Penguin Provided image/Max

Cristin Milioti, left, stars in the upcoming Max series 'The Penguin' with Colin Farrell, right. A new teaser came out Thursday.

The newest teaser for this fall's "Penguin" series has arrived, and it stars a South Jersey actress as a mob princess.

Cherry Hill-born Cristin Milioti, who appeared as the elusive mother in "How I Met Your Mother" and opposite Andy Samberg in the Hulu comedy "Palm Springs," co-stars in the Max limited series. "The Penguin" is a DC Comics spinoff of 2022's "The Batman" following crime kingpin Oz Cobb (better known as the Penguin) and his underworld associates. Milioti plays Sofia Falcone, the daughter of recently whacked Mafia boss Carmine Falcone, and from the looks of the teaser, she's ready to assume her dad's old throne.

MORE: Ahead of Philly show, Ben Platt opens up about writing Americana music from a queer perspective

"I refuse to let these old men push me aside again," she says in the promo. "So I'm going to take from them now. And I'm going to force them to their knees."

Milioti did not appear in "The Batman," but Colin Farrell is back in the lead role as the Penguin. The series pits him and Sofia against one another in the aftermath of Carmine's death, which has created a power vacuum among Gotham's mobsters. 

"You know Oz, people underestimate you, but not me," Milioti, as Sofia Falcone, whispers into her nemesis's ear in another scene. "I've always known you were capable of more."

"The Penguin" isn't Milioti's first work for Max. She recently starred in the streamer's "Made for Love," a sci-fi black comedy based on the novel of the same name by Alissa Nutting. It was canceled in 2022 after two seasons, and removed from the platform later that year.

Milioti graduated from Cherry Hill East High School, where she starred as the Artful Dodger in "Oliver!" and Eponine in "Les Misérables," according to the Star-Ledger. She also dressed up as Frank Reynolds from "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" for W magazine, in a nod to her roots.

"That cast is so brilliant," she said of the long-running comedy. "I'm also from there, so I think, like, Oh, I know these people, we all grew up together. I thought that about 'Mare of Easttown', too, because that’s the accent where I grew up. It's a South Jersey, Philly, Pennsylvania thing. Like, all my teachers sounded like 'Mare of Easttown' and a lot of my relatives."

With her next project, she'll get a chance to work with a "Mare of Easttown" alum. Craig Zobel, who directed every episode of the series, also helms the first three episodes of "The Penguin." The show premieres in September.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Batman Cherry Hill Cristin Milioti HBO Series Streaming

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - Resorts

10 great places to stay near the Jersey Shore boardwalks
Limited - Hatch Memorial Shell

Discover the heartbeat of Boston — a city alive with music

Just In

Must Read

Social Justice

New Jersey creates clemency program to mark Juneteenth
New Jersey Clemency

Sponsored

Nearly 1,500 WSFS associates volunteer across the region for 'We Stand for Service Day'
Limited - WSFS - Cradles to Crayons

Health News

Philly is under a heat health emergency — here's what that means
Philly Heat Warning

Pets

Here are tips to keep pets safe in the sweltering heat
pet safety heat

Phillies

Orion Kerkering thriving in first full season with Phillies: 'I just embrace all of these different roles'
Kerkering 6.19.24

Festivals

Ocean City's Night in Venice boat parade next month will pay homage to Jimmy Buffett
ocean city night in venice

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved