Improved orthopedic care coming to Bucks, Montgomery counties

Penn Orthopedics and Grand View Health are teaming up to provide more patients in Bucks and Montgomery counties with quality and affordable orthopedic care.

Penn announced the partnership with the 113 year-old Bucks County health network on Tuesday.

“This partnership with Grand View Health puts both of our organizations in a much better position to provide the patients of Bucks and Montgomery counties with a wide range of advanced orthopaedic care,” said Dr. L. Scott Levin, chair of orthopaedic surgery and a professor of plastic surgery at Penn Medicine. “In addition to supporting the excellent surgical care delivered by such a strong group of physicians, we have an opportunity to fast-track access to advanced clinical research and treatments only available at Penn Medicine."

RELATED READ: Hahnemann University Hospital files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

The collaboration seeks to enhance programs available to patients and to confer on complex patient cases and best treatment methods.



“Our patients are at the heart of everything we do, so being able to expand our offerings to help even more people in the region is tremendous. As a result of this collaboration with Penn Medicine, we’re looking forward to making an even bigger impact in our communities, and beyond,” said Jean Keeler, CEO of Grand View Health.

Grand View's facilities in Bucks County include a hospital and outpatient center in Sellersville and health centers in Quakertown and Chalfont. In Montgomery County, the health network operates outpatient centers in Pennsburg and Harleysville.