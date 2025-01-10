More Events:

January 10, 2025

Penn Museum to mark Lunar New Year with traditional lion dances on Jan. 25

The annual CultureFest! celebration returns with martial arts demonstrations, a tai chi class and musical performances.

By Kristin Hunt
Lunar New Year Provided image/Penn Museum

The Lunar New Year CultureFest! at the Penn Museum begins and ends with a lion dance, a traditional performance that dates back to ancient China.

Penn Museum will help usher in the Year of the Snake with its upcoming Lunar New Year festival.

The holiday, celebrated in Asian countries for centuries, falls on a Wednesday, so Penn Museum will mark the occasion with a specially themed CultureFest! on Saturday, Jan. 25. The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. with a traditional lion dance, wherein performers twist and sway in costume. 

Martial arts demonstrations, a tai chi class and additional dance performances will follow. Penn professor Yazhi Guo will also play the suona, a Chinese woodwind instrument. The festival closes out with another lion dance through the Warden Garden.

Entrance to CultureFest! is included with museum admission, and teachers, veterans, museum members, children under 5 and Penn Medicine staff or patients can visit for free. Each group or family in attendance will receive a lucky red envelope with an offer from the museum shop.

CultureFest! Lunar New Year

Saturday, Jan. 25 | 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Tickets $13-$18 | Included with museum admission
Penn Museum 
3260 South St., Philadelphia

Kristin Hunt
