January 08, 2025

Weekend Book Bash to host 10 fantasy authors in University City next month

The event at Cornerstone Bed and Breakfast includes one-on-one talks, readings and panels with writers on Feb. 8-9.

Michaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Books
Weekend Book Bash Photo by Claudia Wolff/on Unsplash

The Weekend Book Bash at the Cornerstone Bed and Breakfast on Feb. 8-9 will feature 10 Northeastern fantasy authors.

Readers who enjoy exploring the realms of magic and mythological creatures can get up close and personal with the creators of some of their favorite works when the Weekend Book Bash comes to Philly next month. 

The mini convention on Feb. 8-9 at Cornerstone Bed and Breakfast in University City is centered around the works of 10 Northeastern writers in the Fantasy Author Legion

Authors J.E. Harter, Ashleigh Bello, Olivia Boothe, Caitriona Drexler, Jean Estelle, Kristin Jacques, Meredith Kasian, Kaytalin Platt, Ryen Santana and N. E. Valla will be in attendance. 

Weekend events include meet and greets with authors, readings around a campfire, panels on publishing and world-building, games and reader chats. There will also be "speed dates" to ask one-on-one questions with authors. 

Tickets, which start at $35 for a single day and $60 for the weekend, include a Victorian-themed luncheon Saturday and a Philly-inspired menu Sunday. 

Cornerstone will also have private tarot readings and a scavenger hunt of hidden fantasy items around the premises for prizes. 

Weekend Book Bash

Saturday, Feb. 8, at noon-6 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 9, at 11 a.m.-4 p.m. 

Tickets $35-$60 

Cornerstone Bed and Breakfast

3300 Baring St., Philadelphia

Michaela Althouse
