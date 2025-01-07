Northern Liberties Restaurant Week returns with $25 prix fixe dinners

Feast on porcini ravioli or octopus tostada during Northern Liberties' fifth annual restaurant week, returning at the end of the month.

The promotion will feature 14 of the neighborhood's restaurants, each offering three- or four-course prix fixe dinners for $25, $35 or $45. Northern Liberties Restaurant Week, despite its name, is actually a 10-day affair. It will run from Thursday, Jan. 30, until Sunday, Feb. 8.

The participating restaurants range from Standard Tap, the historic pub that's probably haunted, to newcomer Yanaga Kappo-Izakaya, the Japanese restaurant that opened in 2024 with an omakase speakeasy. Bourbon & Branch, El Camino Real, Silk City, Añejo, Jerry's Bar, Figo, Apricot Stone, North Third, Hikari Sushi, Urban Village Brewing, Seiko Japanese Restaurant and Bar1010 will also offer deals.

Reservations are now available at all of the establishments. Consult the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District's website for more information and menus.

Thursday, Jan. 30, to Saturday, Feb. 8

Prix fixe dinners for $25-$45

Various restaurants

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.