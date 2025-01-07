More Events:

January 07, 2025

Northern Liberties Restaurant Week returns with $25 prix fixe dinners

The promotion, with 14 restaurants participating, runs from Thursday, Jan. 30, until Saturday, Feb. 8.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
NoLibs restaurant week @northernliberties/Facebook

Figo is one of the 14 establishments participating in Northern Liberties Restaurant Week. The Italian restaurant's meatballs are pictured above.

Feast on porcini ravioli or octopus tostada during Northern Liberties' fifth annual restaurant week, returning at the end of the month.

The promotion will feature 14 of the neighborhood's restaurants, each offering three- or four-course prix fixe dinners for $25, $35 or $45. Northern Liberties Restaurant Week, despite its name, is actually a 10-day affair. It will run from Thursday, Jan. 30, until Sunday, Feb. 8.

MORE: The final 'Love Notes' musical performance celebrates mutual aid support and community

The participating restaurants range from Standard Tap, the historic pub that's probably haunted, to newcomer Yanaga Kappo-Izakaya, the Japanese restaurant that opened in 2024 with an omakase speakeasy. Bourbon & Branch, El Camino Real, Silk City, Añejo, Jerry's Bar, Figo, Apricot Stone, North Third, Hikari Sushi, Urban Village Brewing, Seiko Japanese Restaurant and Bar1010 will also offer deals.

Reservations are now available at all of the establishments. Consult the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District's website for more information and menus.

Northern Liberties Restaurant Week

Thursday, Jan. 30, to Saturday, Feb. 8
Prix fixe dinners for $25-$45
Various restaurants

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia Northern Liberties Restaurant Week Dining Promotions

Videos

Featured

Purchased - 2025 Financial Goals

New year, new finances: 5 practical tips to boost your financial health
Limited - Visit Wilmington - Hagley

Discover the Brandywine Valley with the Treasure Trail Passport

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

N.J. removes bald eagles, ospreys from state endangered species list

bald eagle new jersey

Sponsored

The role of friends and peers in preventing impaired driving

Limited - Man reaching for glass of beer and friend stopping him

Arts & Culture

Ushers at Ensemble Arts prepare to strike after rejecting proposal

Ensemble Arts ushers union

Prevention

Here's how to avoid slipping in the snow — and how to protect yourself if you fall

Walking in snow

Performances

The final 'Love Notes' opera concert is scheduled for January

Love Notes concert

Eagles

Are the Eagles the best team in the NFL? A look at the numbers

121524_EaglesSteelers_Eagles-huddle-Jalen-Hurts-1068.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved