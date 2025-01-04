More Events:

January 04, 2025

The final 'Love Notes' musical performance celebrates mutual aid support and community

Attendees of the concert can enjoy a variety of cocktails and watch stars from Opera Philadelphia's 'The Anonymous Lover.'

'Love Notes 4 Philly' is the final concert in the Love Notes series by East Passyunk Opera Project and Society Hill Dance Academy. The performance on Jan. 11 connects audiences to local mutual aid groups. Above, a photo from the 2024 Love Notes concert.

The "Love Notes" series of opera concerts is coming to an end with its fourth installment, which features artists who have performed in world-renowned venues.

"Love Notes 4 Philly" takes place on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at Society Hill Dance Academy. The show provides drinks from Top Dog Cocktails and promises to connect attendees to mutual aid organizations in Philadelphia.

The concert series by the East Passyunk Opera Project (ePOP) began with a dinner and a virtual performance in 2021. Shows in subsequent years each had a theme centered around love, and this year's concert celebrates the "power of community."

Artists from previous shows, including soprano Ashley Marie Robillard, mezzo-soprano Maren Montalbano, soprano Katrina Thurman, ePOP music director Aurelien Eulert, and host Cookie Diorio, return for Love Notes 4 Philly. 

Robillard and McCullough star in "The Anonymous Lover" at Opera Philadelphia, which opens on Jan. 31. ePOP touts that the show's performers have previously appeared at venues including The Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, the Kimmel Cultural Center and others throughout the United States and Europe.

"For our 4th and final Love Notes concert, we wanted to focus on the love of community and to shine a light on ways to uplift one another," ePOP General and Artistic Director Katrina Thurman said in a statement.

General admission tickets are $35, while $50 VIP tickets offer reserved seating near the stage and two complimentary drinks from Top Dog Cocktails, including the company's new Strawberry Margarita flavor.

Love Notes 4 Philly

Saturday, Jan. 11 | 7:30-9:30 p.m.
$35 general admission, $50 VIP
Society Hill Dance Academy 
1919 E. Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia
