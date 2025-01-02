Grab a three-course meal for $40 during Center City Restaurant Week

The Center City District is encouraging people to check out the neighborhood's dining scene with its upcoming restaurant week promotion, the first of two for 2025.

Discounted prix fixe meals are being offered at 112 restaurants between Sunday, Jan. 19, and Saturday, Feb. 1. Two-course lunches are available for $20, and three-course dinners cost $40 or $60, depending on the eatery's "premium" options.

The Center City District is running two contests for the occasion. The first benefits patrons who dine out during the promotion. They can enter for a chance to win free dinner once a month for a year at select restaurants in the neighborhood. Four winners will be announced after Center City Restaurant Week ends.

The other contest honors the servers, chefs, bartenders and bussers who keep these restaurants running. Five workers will receive a $500 tip. The winners will be drawn from a pool of staffers nominated by their bosses.

Discounted parking is available at some Bexpark by Brandywine, LAZ and Philadelphia Parking Authority locations during each night of Center City Restaurant Week. Diners should visit the Center City District's website to reserve a space or claim a digital voucher.

Sunday, Jan. 19 to Saturday, Feb. 1

Prix fixe dinners and lunches for $20-$60

Various restaurants

