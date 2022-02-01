More Events:

February 01, 2022

'Love Notes' Valentine's Day opera returns to South Philly, features local performers and complimentary cocktails

Three East Passyunk businesses are teaming up to present the concert program, with both in-person and virtual ticket options

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Love Notes 2.0 East Passyunk Courtesy of/Colin M. Lenton

East Passyunk Opera Project, in collaboration with Society Hill Dance Academy and Manatawny Still Works, are hosting "Love Notes 2.0: Sour Notes," a special Valentine's Day opera concert focusing on the not-so-sweet aspects of love and relationships. Both virtual and in-person shows are available.

Valentine's Day is almost here, which means you're bound to see hearts and teddy bears no matter where you look. For those less interested in the candy-coated holiday, the "Love Notes" opera concert is returning to East Passyunk for its second year, with a sour twist. 

East Passyunk Opera Project is teaming up with Society Hill Dance Academy and Manatawny Still Works to host "Love Notes 2.0: Sour Notes," with both live and virtual shows throughout Valentine's Day week and weekend. 

RELATED: Celebrate Valentine's Day with stories about modern love in the Powel House Garden

Guests will hear opera performances from some of the best in the business, many of whom have performed at the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, and Lincoln Center. Some are Philadelphia natives and will be back in East Passyunk for another holiday celebration about the ups and downs of love and relationships. 

If you're looking to stay in, those who purchase a virtual ticket for $25 will receive a private YouTube link that will show a recording of the concert. The video will be available from 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 through 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 24. 

If you're looking to get out for the holiday weekend, "Love Notes 2.0" is having two live, in-person performances on Feb. 19 at 7 and 9:30 p.m at Society Hill Dance Academy. There are two ticket options available — $35 for general admission, or $50 for VIP, which includes reserved seating near the stage. Both ticket options come with two complimentary cocktails provided by Manatawny Still Works and BackYard Originals. 

The "Love Notes" cocktail is made with vodka, lime leaf syrup, mint, and club soda, and is meant to be floral and sweet. On the flip side, the "Sour Notes" cocktail, made with gin, ginger lemongrass syrup, lemon, angostura bitters, and egg whites, is meant to be tart and spicy.

"East Passyunk Opera Project is an organization whose mission is to expand community awareness and access to opera, musical theater, and art by collaborating with high quality performing and visual artists to bring innovative and accessible performances to the Philadelphia region," said Katrina Thurman, ePOP artistic director. "Our goal is to make the art form approachable and never, ever stuffy." 

Whether partnered or not, take a seat and listen to nationally recognized opera performers sing about breaking up, fighting, and being single. It's a far cry from its inaugural year, whose musical selection focused more heavily on the positive side of love and relationships. 

Among the artists for the live concerts are Philly-based opera singers and real-life couple, Ashley Marie Robillard and Joshua Blue. Others include Katrina Thurman and Maren Maltobano, with selections from her one-woman show, "The Bodice Ripper Project." A full list of the performers scheduled for the concert is available from ePOP

Proof of vaccination is required before entrance to the in-person shows, as required by Philadelphia's current mandate. Masks are required except when actively drinking. 

Love Notes 2.0: Sour Notes

In-person: Feb. 19, Virtual: Feb. 11-24
7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. shows | Ticket prices vary
Society Hill Dance Academy
1919 E. Passyunk Ave. Philadelphia, PA 19148

maggie@phillyvoice.com

