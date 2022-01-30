More Events:

January 30, 2022

Celebrate Valentine's Day with stories about modern love in the Powel House Garden

Theater company Tiny Dynamite will hold three live, in-person events for the holiday, paired with a free drink and snack

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, and as people — both partnered and single — get ready to celebrate the festive occasion, Philadelphia theatre company Tiny Dynamite is joining the fun. 

As part of its "A Play, A Pie, and A Pint" series, the group will hold three live, in-person events on Valentine's Day weekend, telling stories and reading poems all about modern love at the historic Powel House Garden. Tickets are available for performances on Feb. 12-14.

RELATED: To celebrate Valentine's Day, Mural Arts offering virtual 'Love Letter' tour

The show will begin on Feb. 12 and 14 at 6:30 p.m., and on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 3 p.m. There will also be an all-virtual option, and those who purchase virtual tickets will receive a special recording of the event to watch from home. 

Tickets are $25 per person, which includes the show, plus a free warm drink and a snack. The show will be performed outdoors, under a heated tent, so there is no rain or snow date. 

Tiny Dynamite's Associate Artistic Director Meghan Winch is currently taking story submissions, which could be read during one (or all) of the performances. The group is looking for submissions on "love in the broadest sense," meaning that whether you've found love in a partner, in your friends, in your family, or in yourself, all types of love are welcome. 

Those looking to submit ahead of the performances can reach out to Winch here

The organization, which formed in 2008, focuses on creating low-cost, unique entertainment experiences at different locations throughout the city. Guests are always served a snack and a drink, and are often seated at communal tables, to encourage the community-driven mission of the company. 

Tiny Dynamite released the plans for its full winter and spring season. Following the Valentine's Day events, Tiny Dynamite will bring back its "play-by-mail" performance, which tells a story through 10 mailings straight to your door. For $65 per person, participants will receive packages and postcards telling the Jane Austen-inspired story. 

Following that, Tiny Dynamite will perform one of its most popular productions, "The Complete Works of Jane Austen, Abridged," from June 9-26, at the Louis Bluver Theatre at The Drake. 

Proof of full vaccination is required in order to enter. Since the event is outdoors, masks are welcome but not required. 

Valentine's Day 2022 with Tiny Dynamite

In-person: Feb. 12-14 | Virtual recording available Feb. 14-19
Feb. 12 and Feb. 14, 6:30 p.m., Feb. 13, 3 p.m. | Tickets $25
Powel House Garden
244 S. 3rd St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

