More Culture:

April 09, 2025

South Philly's Carnaval de Puebla canceled due to fears that immigrants may be targeted by ICE

The annual event draws 15,000 to Pennsport to celebrate Mexican culture and history.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Festivals
Carnaval de Puebla canceled Sara Diggins/USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The El Carnaval de Pueblo celebration in South Philly, slated for April 27, has been canceled due to fears that immigrants may be targeted by ICE, organizers say. Above, the Mexican flag.

El Carnaval de Puebla, the annual South Philadelphia festival commemorating Mexican history and culture, has been canceled due to concerns about the Trump administration's policies toward immigrants. 

Organizers called off the festival after community members expressed fears that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement may target the celebration, the Inquirer first reported. The event, which had been scheduled for April 27, is one of the largest carnavals on the East Coast. It draws up to 15,000 from across the country to Pennsport.

MORE: What can immigrants do if ICE comes to their house, school or work? Know your legal rights.

"People don't want to participate because of what's going on," Olga Renteria, a member of committee tasked with organizing the event, told the Inquirer. "People worry if they show up for the carnaval and ICE is waiting for them."

Renteria also said the organizers were struggling to raise money to put on the event, which honors Mexico's military victory over French invaders during the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. During Carnaval de Puebla, people dressed in bearded masks and colorful capes parade along Washington Avenue before a festival with food and live music.  

Since taking office in January, President Donald Trump's policies towards immigrants, including the attempt to end birthright citizenship, have left many communities on edge. Over the past few months, ICE agents have raided businesses, including a car wash in Juniata Park and a meat market in Northeast Philadelphia, to search for and detain undocumented immigrants

The Carnaval de Puebla event also was canceled in 2017, during the first Trump administration, for similar reasons. Renteria told CNN that the organizers are considering holding a smaller festival instead, but nothing has been decided. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Festivals South Philly Mexican Celebrations Events Mexico Parades Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health - Lung Main

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future
Limited - SonjaMorgan

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” Star, Sonja Morgan: Sonja in Your City on Saturday, April 5!

Just In

Must Read

Government

Getting my REAL ID was a real ordeal

040825RealIDTony2.jpg

Sponsored

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future

Limited - Temple HEalth Lung - Article

History

Philly will host an event every week in 2026 to mark a different first

52 weeks firsts philadelphia

Mental Health

Could AI replace your therapist? New research suggests the technology could play a role in mental health care

ai therapy.jpg

Food & Drink

Parks on Tap expands schedule for 2025

Parks on Tap 2025

Eagles

Reviewing the NFL's rule changes, and how they might affect the Eagles

040825NickSirianni

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved