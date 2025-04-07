More Health:

April 07, 2025

Could AI replace your therapist? New research suggests the technology could play a role in mental health care

A chatbot created by Dartmouth University researchers significantly reduced symptoms for people with major depression, anxiety and eating disorders.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Therapy
ai therapy.jpg Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels.com

Researchers at Dartmouth found that an AI therapy bot improved depression symptoms by as much as 51% during a clinical trial.

The use of artificial intelligence to treat mental health has prompted concerns over the newness of the technology and its potential for harm. But a new study suggests AI can be just as effective as humans — if not more so. 

A generative AI-powered therapy chatbot created by researchers at Dartmouth University can significantly reduce the symptoms of mental health disorders, according to the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine AI. More testing must be done before the chatbot, dubbed Therabot, ever hits the market, researchers said. 

But it holds promise, they said.

MORE: Feeling FOMO for something that's not even fun? It's not the event you're missing, it's the bonding

"The improvements in symptoms we observed were comparable to what is reported for traditional outpatient therapy, suggesting this AI-assisted approach may offer clinically meaningful benefits," Nicholas Jacobson, an associate professor of biomedical data science and psychiatry at Dartmouth, said in a statement.

Dartmouth researchers have been developing Therabot since 2019, working in consultation with psychologists and psychiatrists. The study involved 106 people diagnosed with major depression, anxiety or eating disorders. Over eight weeks, they used Therabot through a smartphone app, responding to prompts about how they were feeling or initiating conversations when they wanted to talk. 

The participants with depression, on average, saw a 51% reduction in symptoms, and reported improvements in mood and well-being. People with anxiety had a 31% average drop in symptoms, and people with eating disorders saw a 19% reduction in concerns about body image and weight.

On average, the participants interacted with Therabot for about six hours during the trial — which equates to about eight therapy sessions. Nearly 75% of them were not taking medications or receiving talk therapy treatment. 

Jacobson said AI potentially can help close the treatment gap in mental health care, noting that there are about 1,600 patients with depression or anxiety for every mental health provider in the United States. A survey commissioned last year by the mental health care provider Thriveworks found that 87% of respondents saw therapy as beneficial, but only 23% were receiving mental health counseling. Jacobson said person-to-person therapy and AI-powered therapy can work in tandem to reach more patients. 

But Jacobson and Michael Heinz, an assistant psychiatry professor at Dartmouth, stressed that the technology needs more work before it can effectively treat people on a large scale. 

"Therabot is not limited to an office and can go anywhere a patient goes," Heinz said in a statement. "It was available around the clock for challenges that arose in daily life and could walk users through strategies to handle them in real time. But the feature that allows AI to be so effective is also what confers its risk — patients can say anything to it, and it can say anything back."

Last month, the American Psychological Association warned against using AI chatbots for mental health support after urging federal regulators to put safeguards in place to protect people from potential harm caused by AI chatbots like Character.AI and Replika. 

Unlike trained therapists, the APA said, these chatbots tend to repeatedly affirm users — even when they say something harmful. Two lawsuits filed against Character.AI demonstrate this danger: After extensive use, one boy attacked his parents. Another boy died by suicide. 

In January 2024, BBC reported that Character.ai, which simulates a conversation with a character, had 475 bots with the terms "therapy," "therapist," "psychiatrist" or "Psychologist" in their names. Some of the site's most popular characters were "Are you feeling OK?" and "Therapist." Those two characters had received 16.5 million and 12 million messages, respectively. 

APA CEO Arthur Evans said there are various issues with AI-powered bots, including incorrect diagnoses, privacy violations and the exploitation of minors. He also noted that the bots also designed to keep users engaged so their data can be mined for profit. 

"If this sector remains unregulated, I am deeply concerned about the unchecked spread of potentially harmful chatbots and the risks they pose — especially to vulnerable individuals," Evans said in a statement. 

The APA was encouraged by the rigorous clinical training that the Dartmouth researchers invested in their Therabot, NPR reported.

"It is rooted in psychological science," Vaile Wright, director of the APA's Office of Health Care Innovation, told the outlet. "It is demonstrating some efficacy and safety, and it's been co-created by subject matter experts for the purposes of addressing mental health issues."

Philadelphia-based therapist Chris Moore said tools such AI-powered therapy apps can be useful to supplement, but not replace, human-to-human therapy.

"Sharing presence with other humans is a very unique and essential feeling that can lead to deep insight work and a profound healing capability," Moore said. "Doing this on one's own is a possibility, and technology like AI can help, but we are social creatures. Community and a sense of belonging are essential. Technology fueled by consumerism cannot replace grounded and vulnerable human connection, which is what I think apps like this are trying to do."

The Food and Drug has yet to approve an AI chatbot for mental health use, but some have made progress as tools in the field. In May 2022, chatbot therapy app Wysa received a breakthrough device designation that expedites the approval process after a clinical trial found that it was effective in treating chronic pain and accompanying anxiety and depression. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health Therapy Philadelphia Research Artificial Intelligence AI Studies Depression Technology Anxiety

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health.Lung - Article 2

Discover how Temple Lung Center’s innovative clinical trials provide early access to breakthrough treatments and enhanced care for patients.
Limited - Temple - In article 1

Soon-to-open hospital, Temple Women & Families, will transform NICU care in Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Real Estate

Reggie Jackson's childhood home in Wyncote to be demolished next week

Reggie Jackson Home

Adult Health

Advancing pulmonary care: how clinical trials at Temple Lung Center are shaping the future

Limited - Temple HEalth Lung - Article

Nature

Adventure Aquarium to open new Kaleidoscope Cove exhibit with 'rare marine life'

adventure aquarium kaleidoscope cove

Wellness

Feeling FOMO for something that's not even fun? It's not the event you're missing, it's the bonding

FOMO Anxiety

Food & Drink

Parks on Tap expands schedule for 2025

Parks on Tap 2025

Phillies

Phillies bullpen success relying a lot on heat from José Alvarado

Jose-Alvarado-Phillies-closer_040425

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved