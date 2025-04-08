Flyers thoughts: On the final stretch and Brad Shaw's interest in being a full-time head coach

The Flyers praticed and gathered for their team photo on Monday in the quiet of an empty Wells Fargo Center, just ahead of what's looking to be a quiet close to the season.

They lost to the Canadiens 3-2 in Montreal on Saturday, which officially eliminated them from playoff contention, although that they weren't going to make it had been obvious for a long time.

They have five games remaining, beginning with the Rangers up at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, and all they can do is their best with the time that's left, try to get the ball rolling a bit for next year, and try not to slip in their process.

"I think one of the hardest things for our guys right now is the habits," interim coach Brad Shaw told the media from the arena's press conference podium. "I think habits determine success or non-success, and when you get that E beside your name in the standings, it's a tough pill to swallow for a lot of guys. It's a realization that, as a group, we didn't get the job done. We didn't accomplish what we set out to at the start of the year.

"That can be a tough mental pill to swallow, and so I think that one of the first things that falls off with that lack of concentration is your habits. I talked with a couple guys today. I know it's tough, but for two and a half hours, five more times, let's see how professional we can be. Let's see how cohesive we can play, and just how much we can give ourselves the best chance for success."

It's all the team at ice level can do, while general manager Danny Brière and the front office put together what's next.

A few other thoughts...

Shaw's status

It's coming up on two weeks since John Tortorella was fired and Shaw was handed the reins in the interim.

The Flyers appeared to get a boost from the switch, winning three straight with Shaw as the lead behind the bench before Montreal snapped the streak on Saturday.

Taking over has changed up Shaw's day-to-day routine, he told the media on Monday. His focus has shifted less to the finer details and the Xs and Os, and more to trying to keep all the parts of the team in a cohesive structure. He also likened the situation a bit to being a substitute teacher.

But for the first time, Shaw did express interest in possibly keeping the Flyers' head coaching job.

He talked about wanting to have the team from midsummer onward, on how he wanted to run the development and training camps, and how he wanted to implement the things he thinks should happen.

Shaw called an NHL opportunity "the best job in coaching."

"It's the pinnacle," he said, what every coach "probably aspires to."

He also said that he's loved his time in Philadelphia, through good and bad, and that now that he's getting a longer look at running everything behind the bench, "I don't know if I have to really tell Danny that I would like the job. I think it's probably expected."

On the Bump

The NCAA Tournament is down to the Frozen Four, and of note for the Flyers is Western Michigan's place in it with forward prospect Alex Bump.

The 21-year-old Bump took off to a breakthrough 23-goal, 47-point sophomore season, which has raised his stock significantly from his selection as a 2022 fifth-round draft pick over the past few months, and could be lining him up for the NHL as the next step.

It's just a matter of when depending on how Western Michigan holds up against rising star coach David Carle and the University of Denver on Thursday.

Foerster (quietly) flies

Tyson Foerster is on a run of four points in the past four games, with three of them being goals.

With the seconds ticking down on Saturday, and while on the power play and with the goalie pulled, Foerster rifled a puck from between the hashmarks under the blocker of Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault to give the Flyers a last-ditch attempt in a one-goal game that they ultimately couldn't capitalize on.

That goal counted for Foerster's 19th of the season, which leaves him one away from back-to-back 20-goal seasons all within his first two full years in the NHL.

Foerster kind of falls a bit under the radar at times. By his own admission in the past, the emphasis he's put on his NHL game since making the Flyers has been heavily on his defense and checking, which, this season, has contributed a lot toward the effectiveness of the line between himself, Noah Cates, and Bobby Brink.

But the 23-year-old winger does have offensive skill to his game and an effective shot that he seems to be making greater use as the Flyers come down the final stretch.

Their next core is still being put together, but from where things stand right now, Foerster is a piece of it, and one who should still be able to grow over the next couple of years, especially in the offensive end.

His style just might be a little more discreet than others coming through.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports